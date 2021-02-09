Most area teachers are excited to be back in their classrooms but are disappointed by a slow vaccine rollout, local union leaders say.
More local autonomy on learning model decisions and the restoration of expired paid sick leave are requests teachers union presidents have for lawmakers.
The vast majority of area teachers are or soon will be back in their classrooms. All area schools have reopened or will later this week to in-person learning after a spike in COVID-19 cases prompted most schools to go remote earlier this winter.
A small percentage of teachers, many of them with underlying health conditions, are working from home while they teach students who opted to learn remotely this year.
The leaders of the Mankato, St. Peter and Waseca teachers unions all used the word “excited” to describe their feelings about being back, but mixed feelings exist among some educators.
There is no doubt students learn better when they are in the classroom, said Mankato Teachers Association President Linda Wensel.
Some of Mankato’s secondary teachers and families were disappointed by the decision to postpone the return to high schools and middle schools to a hybrid model. Wensel is part of the decision-making committee and said there was concern especially about high COVID-19 rates among teens and young adults. The return date was moved back up a few days after new data that came out last week was more favorable.
Other teachers are still worried about catching the coronavirus, as most have not yet been vaccinated and some prevention protocols have changed.
In mid-January the Minnesota Department of Health added educators and child care workers to the groups of people eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines. The state also released guidelines for selecting which educators should receive the vaccines first; at the top of the list are in-person educators with underlying conditions and those who work with special education students who are not able to wear masks.
A number of area teachers were able to get their first doses in the following weeks, many of them at a pilot clinic at Dakota Meadows Middle School. Some prioritized teachers weren’t able to get into a clinic in St. Paul after too many invitations were sent out, but no such widespread snafu was reported in North Mankato.
The pace of distribution seems to have slowed locally in recent weeks, the union leaders say.
“It seemed we were up and going, and then the state took over and the process has slowed down some,” said Keith Hanson, president of the St. Peter Education Association.
Educators now are being invited by county health departments to receive shots and there is a public invitation-only clinic in Minneapolis. They may also receive an invitation from their health care provider.
The decentralization is aimed at helping get shots into arms soon after they are received by the federal government, state officials have said.
But it’s also making it more confusing for educators who are having to sign up for multiple wait lists, Wensel said.
And it’s impossible for district leaders to precisely count how many of their teachers and other educators have received the vaccine. Districts aren’t allowed to ask their teachers directly because it is protected as private medical data.
The uncertainty over vaccines comes as the Mankato district brings back secondary students part time, and many smaller area districts recently transitioned secondary students from part to full time or are preparing to do so.
In January the state changed some of its safety protocols for in-person learning, including requiring schools to provide COVID-19 testing to staff.
The reduction of the social distancing standard from 6 feet to 3 feet was a concern for some, Wensel said. But district staff members are still attempting to maintain 6 feet as much as possible and adding more plexiglass dividers to classrooms, she said.
In St. Peter, Hanson said lack of space at the middle school is the biggest challenge to bringing back secondary students full time. District officials and teachers have tentatively pushed the return date back to March 22 to give them some more time to look for creative ways to address the space issue and with the hope of more teachers having been vaccinated and coronavirus cases continuing to decline.
In Waseca, where secondary students are returning full time over the coming weeks, Waseca Education Association Co-President Craig Brenden said there should be fewer state mandates in learning model decisions.
“The idea of a ‘one size fits all’ approach being placed on everyone doesn’t work in rural Minnesota,” he said. “We know our communities. Let our school boards and superintendents make sound decisions based on the local data.”
Wensel said educators also are lobbying for the restoration of paid COVID-19 leave that was required by a federal act but expired at the end of the year. Educators were among those employees who previously received up to two weeks paid time off if they caught the coronavirus or had to quarantine and could not work remotely.
Now Mankato teachers receive extra paid leave only if they had a known exposure at school. For other cases teachers must use their personal sick time. Wensel said that could be a hardship for teachers, especially those with limited accrued sick time.
