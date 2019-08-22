Every small town has a story to tell. And more of them are telling their stories through community murals that adorn sides of downtown buildings throughout southern Minnesota.
Along the side of Madelia’s Christensen building, built in 1872 and thought to be the oldest brick building in Watonwan County, is a window into the past. A mural spanning the entire side of the building depicts the 1876 capture of the Younger brothers, members of the notorious Jesse James gang who robbed the First National Bank in Northfield a couple of weeks prior.
That event has in many ways defined Madelia, whose townspeople formed a militia to track down the Confederate bushwhackers from Missouri as two in the gang lay injured in the grass near the banks of the Watonwan River.
Everett Christensen, owner of Christensen Communications, bought the building in 1985 amid concerns it was going to be torn down and refurbished it. The lower level houses the Chamber and Visitors Bureau. In 1998 he commissioned three brothers to re-create the scene of the Younger brothers’ capture in mural.
“I felt that every town, especially a small town, should have something that rings the bell, that they’ve got something that’s different than everybody else,” Christensen said.
It was the very first mural designed by Craig, Jon and Ryan Sweere, all brothers and artists originally from Owatonna. It was such a success they formed their own mural-painting business, National Mural Company. They later painted murals in New Richland, Ellendale, Owatonna and Minneapolis over a period of several years. They spent about a week in Madelia, beginning with a visit to where the capture occurred.
“We did drive out to the actual site with all of our landscape easels,” Ryan Sweere said. “We were able to capture the overall feel of the landscape and vegetation, and get a sense of what those guys were hiding in — the tall grass and how that might have helped obscure their location. And then on the flip side, the posse that went out to capture them — what they would have been dealing with, combing these fields trying to find these guys.”
It’s been over two decades since the mural was painted, and Christensen said it still looks like new after all these years.
Sweere said the brick building made an ideal medium for the longevity of that mural, and using acrylic paints with heavier pigments and a special varnish all prevent the paint from flaking and peeling from the elements.
Artist Victor Garcia, who is painting over a mural he did on the side of a building in Montgomery 20 years ago, is using industrial sign paint and a special coating to ensure longevity this time around. Like Madelia, the mural in Montgomery also celebrates the town’s history in the form of a street scene at the turn of the 20th century.
“The paints I use are designed for exterior signs,” Garcia said. “It’s high gloss, very vibrant colors that pop out at you. Once the mural is done this time, I’m going to have it clear coated with the same clear coat that’s used for automobiles.”
Susan Hayes, a founding member of the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center, said the original mural was commissioned to reflect the town’s Czech heritage but had been peeling for the past five years and needed either a touch-up or a redo.
With the input of local businesses, the Montgomery Area Community Club and other local organizations, the community applied for a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, a regional organization that helps fund public works of art with state money. Executive Director Brenda Byron said community murals are a growing trend.
“It’s become more popular in the past few years,” Byron said. “It connects artists with communities, it can give identity and character to a community, it can attract attention and have potential economic benefit for the community.”
Montgomery also received a Paint the Town grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, which requires community input and involvement with the actual painting of the mural.
“We have some high school kids lined up and we’re going to give everybody interested a chance to paint a little bit on the mural,” Hayes said.
Two other communities, Le Sueur and Mapleton, also secured Paint the Town grants.
Christa Luna, vice chair of the Le Sueur community foundation, said the just completed 12-foot by 40-foot mural greets people as they enter town from the north on Highway 169. It depicts a Minnesota River scene, the Green Giant, the W.H. Mayo House, cyclists and people fishing — all nods to the town’s heritage.
“When you come in off of (Highway) 169 on the north end of town, it’s industrial and not super welcoming,” Luna said. “Right past our factories there is a building next to an empty lot; we thought that would be a great place to welcome people at the beginning of town.”
Mapleton’s mural, expected to be complete in September, will commemorate the re-opening of the Mapleton Child Care Center, run by the school district. It will feature a tree with gray leaves and the words: “Together may we give our children the roots to grow and the wings to fly.”
Mapleton City Administrator Patty Woodruff said it’s the second community mural to be painted in town, although the first mural painted years ago on the local curling club’s building has since been painted over. As in Montgomery and Le Sueur, the actual mural is being painted on boards and will then be erected on the side of the day care, designed by two Maple River School District employees.
“They wanted it to incorporate all the community help that’s been going on to get this center open,” Woodruff said.
A new mural in Wells helps commemorate the Faribault County city’s 150th anniversary.
Hayes said the mural in Montgomery wouldn’t be possible without community support, with individual donations making up a significant part of the project funding. It’s the kind of thing that creates a sense of civic pride and has the potential to create conversations that start with the mural, but can move in unexpected directions.
Everett Christensen’s son, Brent Christensen, said the mural in Madelia set off a chain reaction of events that are still going on today.
“Everybody here in town knew about the Younger brothers’ capture but it was not really talked about. The mural on the building got people talking about it and that created a Younger brothers reenactment committee. Now in the third weekend in September every year, we celebrate the capture of the Younger brothers. That all happened because Dad had that mural put on the side of the building.”
