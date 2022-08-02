When farmer Tim Guldan broke his wrist in June, his loyal customers were so devoted to his cause they offered to volunteer where needed to keep his production running.
“I greatly appreciate them, absolutely,” Guldan said. “A wrist is supposed to be straight and mine made an S-curve that day. I had same-day surgery and 10 screws later, was back out picking peas the next morning with my right hand to pick. My son definitely had to help.”
The Guldan Family Farm, between New Ulm and Courtland, has always been a family operation, and Tim took it over from his parents, Denny and Janice, four years ago. The farm was an experiment in 1987 with Tim’s parents planting three acres of strawberries. Since then, the family has expanded and now grows 25 acres of produce.
Guldan sells produce at both the New Ulm and Mankato farmers’ markets and, like other area small farm farmers, relies on his weekly Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, program for steady sales. His CSA program runs for 17 weeks and serves 125 customers.
“I’m always happy to talk about Tim,” said CSA customer Judi Brandon, of Mankato. “I think he’s a great guy, and I’m so happy I found his farm and his family’s farm.”
Brandon and her husband share a CSA membership with a friend and enjoy the plentiful bounty of vegetables they get every Tuesday, including ones that are new to them.
Through her CSA membership, Brandon has been introduced to kohlrabi and swiss chard. In past seasons – before he broke his wrist, which hampered his typing – Guldan has even included a newsletter with recipes along with the customers’ weekly CSA hauls.
“I eat a lot of produce, I always have,” Brandon said. “I like fresh produce and I like the idea of growing it, but I live in the city and am not able to have a garden of my own. Someone told me about the Guldans, and they seemed to have a lot of good comments online so I went to them.”
Guldan grows about 50 products and about 150 different varieties of them.
Dan Zimmerli of Cedar Crate Farm, which he owns and operates in Waldorf with his wife, Lara, produces more than 70 varieties of “everything you can think of. Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli … You name it, we probably grow it,” Zimmerli said.
Zimmerli has 100 CSA customers. He has a part-time job during the winter but during the growing season, he’s full time at Cedar Crate Farm. This is his eighth season of farming.
“We give you access to the best flavor of all the produce that’s available,” he said. “Everything is picked fresh and it doesn’t spend time on a truck, in a warehouse or at a distribution center. Supporting local helps support your local community. We try to support local as much as we can because we believe in it and we ask that of our customers, too.
“A lot of times in business people are so preoccupied with competing they forget that we all do better when we all do better. We have a community of eaters around us, we have people we form relationships with. They’re our customers and they know us and we know them. They’re watching our daughter grow up. There’s this community aspect that’s really nice.”
Caitlyn Bell, co-owner of Stone Hearth Farm & Garden, focuses most of her efforts on cut flowers, baked goods and canned items. “But our main crop is cut flowers,” she said.
Bell and her fiance, John Wiederhoeft, have 30 CSA members and sell at the Mankato Farmers’ Market on Saturdays. They sell at the market during both the summer months as well as the winter months, which is when they feature dried flowers and other creations.
Mankato is their hub for customers, Bell said.
“We grow sustainably grown local flowers that people can feel good about putting on their table,” she said. “We’re happy that people have supported us and encouraged us.”
Brooke and husband John Knisley operate Alternative Roots Farm just north of Madelia. They own 5 acres and manage another 10 acres of orchard.
This is their 11th season, and they focus on growing apples, though they also produce perennial fruits, asparagus, winter greens, along with hogs and eggs.
They sell their food at their on-farm store, which is open six days a week, as well as at the Saturday Mankato Farmers’ Market. And they have 75 CSA members.
”What our society needs more than anything is to build community and connection,” Brooke Knisley said, “and food can do it.”
