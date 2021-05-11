NORTH MANKATO — A small brush fire broke out in lower North Mankato Tuesday evening near the unnamed bluff trail between Lake Street and Mary Lane, filling the neighborhood with smoke.
The fire began about 7:30 p.m. and spread out over about 100 yards, according to North Mankato Fire Chief Dan Giefer.
He said it was a pretty small fire but took a while to put out because fire fighters had to work on the steep hill near the ravine.
Both the city’s fire and police department responded to the fire. They had the fire out around 8:45 p.m. No properties were damaged. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to Giefer.
The trail near where the fire broke out is set to be renovated this summer.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.