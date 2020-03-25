MANKATO — When Chris Dehning’s mom died Saturday planning for the funeral became a streamlined affair thanks to the coronavirus.
“There’s no luncheon or big service. We’re going to have a reunion slash memorial for the family when this virus blows over.”
Her body will be buried next week in Calvary Cemetery with a small contingent of family on hand.
“Our immediate family is small, my wife and I and I have one brother and there are a couple of people who were ‘mom sitters’ who took her out of the building on outings and Father Paul (van de Crommert) from Holy Rosary. There’s no tent or anything, it’ll be very simple,” Dehing said.
The death of his mom, Kathleen Dehning, 85, came after she suffered years from Alzheimer’s. “Her passing is a blessing. It was really hard on her, every day it got worse.”
Dehning said technology makes things easier. “Fortunately with Facebook and everything it’s easy to contact friends and family and everyone understands we have to delay the memorial.”
Kevin Satre of Mankato Mortuary, which operates several funeral homes in the region, said funeral directors are all following the same procedures for funerals.
“We’re trying to limit the number of people and that’s hard, but we do what we can and we do social distancing.”
Satre said things changed rapidly in the past week or so.
“I think the longer this has gone on more people realize how serious it is. Churches went from (allowing) 250 people to 50 and then 10. Ten is the number, the governor said that, the president said that.”
He said about 60% of people are now cremated, with those families often choosing to simply keep the cremains with plans to hold a memorial service in the future.
Others are having direct graveside services with family present. “With the graveside services we keep people spread out. People get it.”
Satre said he’s not exactly sure what will happen if the governor gives a “shelter in place” order in the state. Funeral businesses would be classified as “essential services” that would remain open, but Satre said he’s unsure if there would be any further restrictions on graveside services.
Terry Miller, the caretaker at Calvary Cemetery is one of the only full-time caretakers in the region.
“I’ve been doing this 47 years and I’ve seen a lot of changes but this has me staggered. It’s immediate family only. We used to do the tent and chairs and now it’s basically plywood and the vault. It feels weird,” Milller said.
“I feel sorry for the families. Some people need that viewing and full funeral experience.”
He said he doesn’t interact with the families at the cemetery like he once did.
“When the family leaves I lower the vault and it’s just me and God.”
