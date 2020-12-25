MANKATO — Local small shops say support has been good during the holiday season, but they still lag considerably behind past years.
"We had a lot of support on Shop Small Saturday and Black Friday," said Brenda Sanderson of Bella Nova Boutique in Mankato's Old Town.
"A lot of people have come in saying their goal is to support local businesses. Our sales are obviously down significantly from last year, but we're holding on."
Jenna Odegard of Bumbelou in Old Town said sales have been surprisingly strong.
"It has been really good. Usually the last week before Christmas is a bit slow for us, but it's been crazy. I think a lot of people have been so intentional about keeping their dollars local as much as possible," Odegard said.
But at nearby Artifact, a paint-your-own-pottery business, Gov. Tim Walz's recent order closing bars, indoor dining and entertainment venues has hit hard.
Owner Kim Ruby said that as she interprets the governor's order, her business is considered an entertainment venue as people come in an sit at tables together while painting the pottery they picked out.
"So all we can do is pickup." People look on her website and pick out the pieces they want and let her know the colors they wish to paint on them. Then she provides the pieces, paint and brushes for customers to pick up. When they're done with their pieces, they return them so she can fire them in a kiln and then lets them know when they're finished.
Being forced to close to the public also hit her hard this time of year because groups of friends and families can't come in for painting parties. "We used to do a lot of Christmas parties that we can't do now."
Nationally, overall retail sales are actually predicted to rebound strongly in November and December of this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Due to to continued consumer resilience, the federation forecasts holiday sales will increase 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019.
But there are some big caveats with the numbers. First they do not include restaurant sales. And the increase is for all retail sales, including online sales.
Online sales are expected to increase between 20% and 30% this holiday season.
Sanderson said Bella Nova continues to be open three days a week rather than six, a change she made after the first state-ordered shutdown of indoor businesses.
"We do offer private appointments on days we're closed for people who don't feel comfortable shopping in public yet. We actually get quite a few, but I think people are getting more comfortable being out now."
The boutique is also one of few that allows customers try on clothes in the store.
"When they're done trying on clothes we, disinfect the dressing rooms and then we steam clean all the clothes they tried on. It's extra work, but customers appreciate it. Most women like to try things on."
She said customers have shown strong support during the holidays, including buying a lot of gift cards.
Odegard said Bumbelou, which features handmade lines of children's clothing, is starting to ramp up on new lines of clothes after she had to curtail much of her manufacturing area during the pandemic.
"We're doing more clothing collections. That's picked up."
But for the holiday season, many customers are in looking for gifts. "This time of year it's all about books and toys. We have some whimsical ornaments that we've had a lot of people come in for, too."
Odegard said some of the new pandemic protocols, such as curbside pickup and more online options, will continue after the pandemic.
"Curbside pickup is a nice option during the pandemic, but I think people realized it's a nice option and I think it will always be a big part of what we do. People like pulling up and not having to bundle up and come in. But a lot of people still want to come in and look around, too."
