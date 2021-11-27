Becky Gilbertson scored her first find at the Pond Road Holiday Market.
A sign in red glitter words that reads: “When you stop believing in Santa you get underwear” is a perfect gift for her sister, Gilbertson decided.
Gilbertson, of Mankato, and Sam Vogel, of Eagle Lake, came to Old Town along with hundreds of others Saturday morning in search of unique holiday gifts.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday — a shopping day promoting small and locally owned retailers.
“I wanted to shop small,” Vogel said. “I haven't been to a lot of these shops yet, so I wanted to see what they have to offer.”
Gilbertson decided buying some of her gifts from local businesses was one way she can support her community after what's been “a hard year for all of us.”
Shopping in person instead of her usual online purchases also has another advantage, Gilbertson said: there's no risk her gifts won't arrive on time.
The Pond Road Holiday Market is a pop-up store selling vintage and new gifts from 11 vendors on consignment. The market is usually open only a few days a month on a rural property outside of Mankato. When a storefront opened up in Old Town, market owner Cheryl Hamond decided to fill it through at least January. She's considering staying long-term if the trial goes well.
Saturday's traffic was even busier than she'd hoped for, Hamond said.
“We've gotten a lot of community support and we're just so grateful,” she said. “When they support us they're supporting 11 different vendors that are also small businesses."
In North Mankato, Aspen Arbuckle also has a new business venture and is hoping people choose to shop locally through the gift-giving season.
Five weeks ago the Eagle Lake native opened a second location of her Summer's Haven Boutique. The new shop on Commerce Drive sells home decor, clothing and gifts.
Arbuckle has a boutique in her adopted home of Elko New Market and decided to open another in her hometown area.
Arbuckle is among many local businesses offering deals this weekend hoping to compete with big-box stores.
Sales are so far meeting her hopes, she said. Many of her new customers discovered the boutique on their way to or from a thrift store or Chinese restaurant in the same strip mall.
“There's good foot traffic,” she said.
Friday busier
Some Old Town shop owners said they actually were busier on Black Friday than Small Business Saturday.
Bella Nova Boutique owner Brenda Sanderson said many customers said they switched their routine hoping to miss the crowds and reduce their coronavirus exposure. They opted to shop small on Friday and waited until Saturday to hit the big box stores.
Tune Town is traditionally busier on Friday because it's when independent record stores across the country put up for sale a slew of new releases on vinyl and CD that can't be found in larger retailers.
The new releases did not go on sale until 8 a.m. Friday, but Tune Town owner Carl Nordmeier said there already was a line when the store opened its doors at 6 a.m. By 3 p.m. they'd already beaten last year's Black Friday sales record, he said.
Tune Town brought in more customers on Saturday by offering half-off all used music and DVDs. Nordmeier is anticipating the day before Christmas Eve to again be just as busy if not busier than Saturday with last-minute gift buyers.
New campaign
Visit Mankato and City Center Partnership launched a new Kato Local Holiday Experience campaign this year.
The 10-day event aimed at being more inclusive than other shop small campaigns, said organizer Courtney Malone. While other pushes focus on small retailers, Malone said Kato Local was open to locally-owned businesses of all sizes offering products or services.
For a few dollars, businesses were listed on katolocal.com and in a printed passport customers can pick up at any participating businesses.
They also could put a coupon or other promotion in a “swag bag” provided by Community Bank and each participating business received an allotment of bags to hand out to their customers.
Supply chain
A few shop owners reported extra challenges acquiring some inventory this season due to pandemic supply chain bottlenecks.
Nordmeier started stockpiling turntables weeks ago preparing for the holiday rush. He's had less luck acquiring some in-demand vinyl albums. And special orders requested by customers are now typically taking a month to arrive instead of a week.
“They're probably stuck on a ship somewhere,” Nordmeier said.
Arbuckle said she hasn't had any trouble getting the goods she buys to resell, but she has been impacted by a notable jump in the price of the lumber. She hand-makes tables, welcome signs and other décor.
Dork Den owners Greg Fenske and Joe Huber said plastic card protectors and cardboard game storage boxes are hard to come by these days, and anything Pokemon still flies off the shelves.
But shortages actually were more severe for them at the outset of the pandemic. Demand was high as people were looking for at-home entertainment during lockdowns.
“Demand is still high but not as high,” Huber said.
