When Eli Lutgens took over his father’s small-town weekly newspaper, there was $1,000 in the bank account, $13,000 was owed in bills and only $5,000 had been billed out to customers.
That left him decidedly in the hole.
With his father seriously ill, Lutgens decided it was time for some hero work.
“I called the printer — where we were already behind — and said, ‘This month is bad but I have a plan for next month.’ I had to call a bunch of people and say we can’t pay this month.”
This was all at his father’s baby, the Star Eagle in New Richland, which is a paper with an acclaimed 137 years in business. Why did Lutgens, now 25 years old, decide to salvage a dying paper?
“My story begins with my dad,” he said. “He got into newspapers when he was 19, 20 years old. He started at the Waseca paper and later worked at the Albert Lea Tribune as their sports editor for 15 years. In 2005, he got a new editor he didn’t like.”
What did Jim Lutgens do then? He called the Star Eagle and asked to buy the paper.
“The owner famously said, ‘no, no, no,’” Eli Lutgens recalls. “And my dad famously said, ‘yes, yes, yes.’ He bought the paper in New Richland. I was 7 years old at the time.”
He remembers growing up with siblings Nathan and Jessica at the paper, where they were joined by their mother. At age 15, Eli got his first official job at the newspaper.
His mom set him up one day on handling tear sheets. Those were created when each advertisement that had been published in the newspaper was cut out and sent to the advertiser.
Before long, Lutgens was doing more than tear sheets. He handled his first story, and a newspaper career was born from there. While in high school in New Richland, he took some PSEO classes and then did a year at South Central Community College in North Mankato.
So what was the bright-eyed youngster’s idea for saving the paper when he had only $1,000 in the bank account and mounting bills of $13,000? His father said he had two options: Ask for financial support from the community, or close up shop.
Eli Lutgens disagreed.
Instead, he vowed to go to his loyal advertisers and sell additional ads for special sections. The first was for breast cancer awareness and then he rolled right into a fall activities guide.
Penny by penny, ad by ad, the prodigal son reconciled the books.
His father had always planned on his sister taking over the family business, Lutgens said, but that was not to be. It was on May 1, 2021, when he officially took over the Star Eagle.
“In March my dad asked me if I wanted to buy the paper from him, and I said yes,” Lutgens said. “My dad was in and out of the hospital and I’d been running the place for a year and a half. I was paying all the bills and I was the de facto publisher even though my dad still owned it.”
After working with a lawyer for a month or two, the ownership switch was made.
Lutgens added to his holdings when he started the Waseca County Pioneer, a community paper he felt confident launching even though a competing weekly newspaper was already being published in Waseca. Lutgens visited 23 local businesses and asked if they would support his new community newspaper, and 22 of the 23 agreed they would.
So the Pioneer was born and, between the two papers, Lutgens has 2,500 subscribers. In Waseca, in fact, he just went from renting an office to buying a building, which is next to the local VFW.
“I’d like to see them continue,” he said of his papers. “Honestly, I just try to grow a little more each year. We’ve gained subscribers each year, more advertising each year and we print more newspaper pages each year. It’s steady growth, and we do very well at the newsstands.”
Matthew Petsinger, a Waseca County Pioneer advertiser and reader, said he was one of the local business people to champion Lutgens expanding there.
“I was happy to help him,” Petsinger said. “His folks actually took my senior pictures way back when. So I knew his dad had run the Star Eagle and I knew Eli took it over. When Eli came and wanted to start a paper in Waseca, I was very happy to help him with getting that up and running.
“I think he’s done very well,” he said. “The articles Eli does are really good, and he really tries to cover what’s going on in the community and the county.”
When other newspapers are faltering, how can Lutgens succeed? Petsinger credits his drive, his passion and his devotion to covering local news.
“He gives both sides of the story,” Petsinger said. “And another thing he has going for him is that he has all local news in our local newspaper.”
Statewide, there’s been a 26% drop in the number of traditional newspapers since 2000 and a 70% drop in employees at those papers.
Lutgens’ philosophy for growing a small-town newspaper is his devotion to being an integral part of the community.
Having spent his entire life in New Richland, he knows everyone and they know him.
“I interact with the community,” Lutgens said. “I interact with current and future readers. My strategy is hyper local, where you write about your neighbors.”
The Star Eagle is in half of the homes of the communities it serves. “If everyone handed their newspaper to a neighbor, it would mean every community member read the paper,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.