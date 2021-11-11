MANKATO — Two graduates of Butterfield’s small high school have dedicated their time to providing aid to Minnesotans injured in military battles and those who suffer from illnesses tied to their time in the service.
Both Ron Haugen, of Kasota, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen “Butch” Whitehead, of Rosemount, returned home from service overseas years ago, yet both men continue to look out for military comrades in need of assistance.
“There were 30 people in my high school class. I knew everybody,” said Whitehead, who grew up in Odin.
He said the size of his hometown — its population was around 100 — helped form his values.
“I was raised to give back. I believe I am here to help others. The DAV is an organization that fell right in line with my beliefs.”
Whitehead is the state’s executive director of Disabled American Veterans. A former national commander for the organization, he was the first Iraq war veteran tapped to lead its million-plus members. He is chairman for multiple department-level committees, serves on the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center Consumer Advisory Board and is an ambassador for the White House PREVENTS initiative, which focuses on preventing suicide among veterans.
A member of Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, he is approaching 30 years of military service. He was deployed twice.
Whitehead joined the DAV 10 years ago, shortly after the VA filing process for his combat-related disability was completed.
Haugen is a former Army “buck sergeant” who’s been a member of the DAV for about 15 years. He now serves in a volunteer position as the state commander for Minnesota Disabled American Veterans.
Exposure to Agent Orange during a one-year tour of South Vietnam affected his health in several ways, Haugen said. The defoliant was used by the military to clear areas to improve transmission for military radio communications, a field he served in during his time in the military.
When he returned to the Butterfield-Odin area after his military discharge in 1970, following his blacksmith father’s footsteps had not been an option.
“Dad told me he believed it was a dying field.”
Haugen instead earned a college degree at Mankato, then went on to a 33-year career as a territory manager for Ziegler Inc.
His passion for volunteering stems from his parents’ teachings. He said they showed him the importance of responsibility and involvement.
“When I started in the DAV, they needed a representative for southern Minnesota, so I stepped forward,” Haugen said.
While continuing to volunteer, he “worked his way up the chain” and last May was named state commander for Minnesota DAV.
“I serve as a figurehead for the department. My duties include visiting chapters and serving with a task force that works with state legislators.”
Haugen and Whitehead met through the Mankato DAV chapter; both are members of the group.
“Butch and I also get to work together hand to hand quite a bit,” said Haugen.
A recent accomplishment by the organization has been making a difference in the lives of veterans with mobility issues.
“We now have a van that can handle eight wheelchairs,” Haugen said.
DAV has a good-size fleet of vans available for veterans in need of transportation to see their doctors. Emmett O’Reilly Jr., 83, of St. Paul, is a Minnesota Army National Guard veteran who began using the free service about a year ago. In the past, he and his wife had to rely on family, neighbors or local volunteers for rides to clinics.
“The DAV helps me get to my regular appointments,” O’Reilly said.
During the bus rides to and from clinics, O’Reilly’s found camaraderie with the volunteers behind the wheel. Reilly especially recalls one veteran who, while they were on the road, engaged him in conversations about their experiences in the service and with the VA.
“I asked her what she did and she said she served aboard an aircraft carrier during fighting ... That’s so dangerous. I was in the infantry, but I know about military aircraft.”
O’Reilly’s stepdaughter, Teresa Wise, of Cambridge, schedules all of his and her mother’s bus rides.
“It’s so helpful. The DAV gets them to their appointments on time and they have a nice comfortable ride.”
Wise said she’s occasionally had volunteers drop the couple off at a restaurant near their house.
“They are shut-ins and it gives them a chance to get out for a while. I make arrangements with someone else to get them home,” Wise said.
Minnesota DAV, like most other organizations in recent months, has been experiencing a statewide shortage of volunteers. Wise said her family has been affected by the shortage.
“That limits when we can make appointments. It would really make a difference if they could get more drivers.”
Haugen said the DAV has its vans ready to go, but they need more people.
With the help of its volunteers, DAV Minnesota has provided 15,000 transports for Minnesota veterans to attend medical appointments at Veterans Affairs Medical Centers. Volunteers have logged 30,288 hours and 626,318 miles in the first nine months of 2021. The need for transportation support so far this year has exceeded the needs of 2020.
To find out more about how to become a volunteer driver, go to: davmn.org or call 651-291-1212.
Drivers do not need to be military veterans. Volunteering for the DAV is one way to demonstrate appreciation to people who served in the military. The public also may show support by attending a public Veterans Day ceremony or event today.
Whitehead said the holiday is special to him.
“It’s a chance to honor veterans who served before me for the sacrifices they made. I can’t thank vets enough. I want them to know the DAV is here and I am more than happy to find ways to help them.”
