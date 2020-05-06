The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently gave about $87,000 to child care providers in south-central Minnesota as part of an emergency grant program to help workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
The foundation gave about $255,000 across southern Minnesota as part of the Emergency Child Care Grant Program, which seeks to help providers experiencing difficulties over the past two months. A total of 491 providers and 34 centers received grants.
In Blue Earth County, 45 providers received $23,000 in total. Nicollet County got $9,650 for 19 providers; Le Sueur County received $10,800 for 24 providers, and seven providers in Watonwan County were awarded $3,150 in total. Brown County had 28 providers get $13,150 in total, Martin County had 27 providers receive $12,700, and 18 providers in Sibley County received $8,100 in total.
Area child care providers say any financial help is welcome as many day cares and centers look to offset losses from fewer children in their care as more parents are home now.
"This was kind of all a unknown thing that came upon all of us," said Alicia Bonin, director of the Lil' Bee Learning Center's Minnesota State University branch in Mankato.
Bonin said her branch, one of three in the Mankato area, cares for slightly fewer than half of the children they normally would due to the virus. As a result, Bonin said she's had to make difficult choices in cutting worker hours.
"That's hard on me as a director," she said. "I'm not able to give everyone the hours that they would want."
