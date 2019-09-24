BLUE EARTH — A medical helicopter made an emergency landing at the Blue Earth Airport Tuesday.
Smoke in the cockpit forced a Mayo 3 helicopter to stop at the airport while en route to pick up a patient around 1:20 a.m., according to the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.
The crew was not injured. The helicopter was shut down and there was no longer any smoke in the cockpit when sheriff's deputies arrived.
The cause of the smoke is under investigation.
