MANKATO — After a vaping-associated injury hospitalized her friend over the summer, Hannah Angel hopes more young adults reconsider their e-cigarette usage.
She joined Minnesota State University students Monday in encouraging classmates to trade in their e-cigarettes as a first step.
The campus “Smoke Out” public health campaign comes after a recent MSU tobacco survey found about one-third of respondents vaped.
“You can die from it,” Angel said. “Why aren’t we taking it seriously?”
Although Angel’s friend survived her lengthy hospital stay, she didn’t escape lasting repercussions. The damage from vaping forced the removal of a portion of her lung, Angel said.
“It’s also sad it has to get to that point to realize it’s serious,” she said. “She’s still out of breath when she walks.”
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported three deaths and 112 injuries related to an outbreak of vaping-associated lung injuries as of Nov. 15. The cases mainly stem from vaped illicit THC products, but public health officials are stressing caution for people smoking tobacco products as well.
The Mavericks for Clean Air and Health Peers Reaching Out student groups organized this week's educational campaign. Along with distributing $15 gift cards to those who traded in their e-cigarettes, they gave out shirts and quit kits while asking students to sign a display sharing why they quit using tobacco or why they live tobacco-free lives.
Cecelia Schaefer, an MSU senior majoring in community health education, said it was exciting to see more than just health students engage with the campaign. The group collected at least four e-cigarettes as of Monday afternoon.
Students collected 11,656 cigarette butts around campus last spring as part of Earth Day celebrations, despite MSU being a tobacco- and smoke-free campus. Vaping doesn’t leave the same littered evidence, but Schaefer said it’s becoming much more prevalent among university students than cigarettes.
“If you’re not really paying attention, it’s easy to miss students vaping,” she said. “I’ll see little plumes everywhere.”
Of the 1,600 MSU students who responded to last spring’s campus tobacco survey, 84% reported being exposed to tobacco products on campus. While about a third said they vaped, 42% of current tobacco users indicated they planned to quit or at least thought about doing so within the next 12 months.
With those stats in mind, the educational campaign was partly focused on connecting student tobacco users to cessation programs such as the state Quit Plan. Mary Kramer, assistant professor in MSU’s health science department, said she’s also been encouraged by early research into a text-based quit program aimed at young tobacco users called “This is Quitting.”
Anti-vaping education is more often targeted toward middle and high schoolers, but Kramer said doing the same for college students is just as important. Vaping’s relative newness means the educational campaigns at lower levels of schooling might not have begun until many current college students graduated high school.
“I think some of these young adults haven’t had the education the middle schoolers and high schoolers are getting,” Kramer said. “They’re kind of the missed opportunity.”
The student groups will switch locations to the Highland Center on Tuesday and the dining center Wednesday. The local campaign leads into the American Cancer Society's Great American Smokeout day Thursday.
