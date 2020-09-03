MADELIA — A Madelia man is accused of possessing child pornography.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received a tip from Snapchat that a user's account had child pornography, court documents say. The account allegedly was traced to Nathan Allen Boomgarden, 28.
Boomgarden's cellphone was seized in April and investigators allegedly found a number of photographs of naked girls.
Boomgarden was charged Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
