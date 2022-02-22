Zach Halvorsen was looking at a long day.
He and his crew of guys were busy clearing sidewalks in front of the Belltower Apartments in lower North Mankato during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crew had a number of other stops to make before their day was done.
"We'll clear out all the sidewalks and doorways now, then come back again later on after the snow quits and do it again," Halversen said.
During the heart of the storm Tuesday afternoon, weather stations in Waseca and Faribault reported thunder along with the snow. Areas north of Interstate 94 were expected to have 18 inches to as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground by Wednesday morning.
It wasn't just the snow making life difficult. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph reduced visibility to less than a mile at times and made for difficult travel, whether it was across town or across the street.
Arctic air is expected to follow the storm, with temperatures in the single digits through Friday morning. Wind chills could reach -15 to -20, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.