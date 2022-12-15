NK snow plow (web only)

A North Mankato snowplow at work in December 2019. A snow emergency hs been declared for North Mankato.

NORTH MANKATO — A snow emergency has been declared for the city of North Mankato effective midnight to noon Friday.

During a snow emergency, vehicles may not be parked along North Mankato streets. Parking is not allowed until the snow emergency has ended, even if a street has been plowed.

Vehicles left on city streets during a snow emergency may be towed and tickets may be issued to their owners.

During snow emergencies, free temporary parking is available in all city-owned lots, including those at city parks. Residents also may park vehicles in their yards.

