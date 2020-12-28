MANKATO — Few vehicle owners were ticketed or towed during the first snow emergency of the season in Mankato — even after a change to the rules.
Thirty-nine vehicles were towed and 41 people received tickets for failing to move their vehicles off city streets Thursday evening into Friday morning, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
New this year, vehicles must stay off the street until a predesignated time. Previously vehicles could return as soon as each street is fully plowed.
