MANKATO — One of the earliest and heaviest snow accumulations is set to hit southern Minnesota beginning Tuesday morning.
"It's pretty early for an accumulating snowfall. Nov. 18 is usually first real accumulating snowfall, so we're about a month ahead of schedule," said Caleb Grunzke, a meterologists with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
The Mankato area could get 2-4 inches, with the snowfall starting about 8 am. If more than 3 inches of snow fall it would beat the record for Oct. 20.
But it's unlikely there will be much snow staying for long.
"The good news is the ground temperatures are still pretty warm so some of that will melt," Grunzke said. "And in the afternoon the snow's going to turn to rain so that will take out the accumulation.
The snow and rain should move through by about 6 p.m.
But the cold weather is here for a while.
"The next two weeks are gong to be colder than normal," Grunzke said. "It'll be a shock to the system." He said temperatures may return to normal at the start of November.
Tuesday will bring temperatures in the 20s to highs only in the 30s in the Mankato area.
For the next 10 days the high temperatures will be mostly in the 30s, with a slightly warmer high — in the upper 40s — on Thursday.
While Wednesday should be quieter Thursday brings another good chance of stormy weather in southern Minnesota.
Most of the state will be affected by the with the heaviest snow expected from about Redwood Falls to north of St. Cloud, where up to 6 inches could fall. Further north and far south 1-2 inches is expected.
Those in northern Minnesota already had their first taste of accumulating snow Friday night through the day Saturday, with up to 4 inches piling up in some locations.
According to the National Weather Service, Grand Rapids led the way with 4 inches of snow before it compacted and/melted. Overall, preliminary snowfall reports to the weather service ranged between 1 and 4 inches, with Duluth getting about 2 inches and the Brainerd area 1 inch.
