MANKATO — Mankato area residents woke up to a blanket of snow Sunday morning, following a pleasantly mild Saturday with highs in the 50s.

The snowfall, which started early Sunday morning and continued until late Sunday evening, had an accumulation of about six inches in New Ulm and St. Peter as of 6 p.m., with Mankato snowfall totals at 3.5 inches.

The National Weather Service was predicting a total of 7-8 inches for Mankato by early Monday morning.

Brent Hewett, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Twin Cities Office, said the snowfall and wind gusts of up to 40 mph arrived as expected.

“If you go out there, you can forget that it’s mid-April,” Hewett said. “It feels like December or early January.”

Josh and Jenny Malwitz, of Mankato, and their son Kepler, 4, and their 2-year-old daughter, Finnley, decided to make shoveling a family activity Sunday afternoon.

Since Gov. Walz announced Minnesota’s stay-at-home order would be extended to May 4, they’ve been sticking close to their home. They decided to have an Easter egg hunt in their yard for the kids on Saturday in anticipation of Sunday's storm and weren’t surprised by the sudden turn in weather.

“We’d rather have the nice weather, so we can be outside with the kids,” Josh Malwitz said. “But that’s alright, we’re Minnesotans — we can handle it.”

Hewett said southern Minnesota typically receives 2-3 inches of snow accumulation for the entire month of April. While Sunday’s high temperature of 33 degrees was far lower than the early April average of the upper 50s, he said April has a reputation for unpredictable weather on both extremes.

“Some years you’ll have temperatures in the 70s and 80s and no snow at all,” Hewett said. “Other years you get the bigger snow systems that can bring us back from the nice spring weather we were having.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported low visibility and slick roads surrounding the Mankato area — including Highway 169 and Highway 14 — but the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office reported no crashes or spinouts.

Sgt. Jesse Gilbertson of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department also said it was a slow day for traffic incidents, despite the poor road conditions.

“One of our officers assisted the state patrol out on Highway 14,” Gilbertson said. “Other than that, we had one minor motor vehicle accident and that was it.”

Residents yearning for a return to daytime highs in the 60s will have to wait at least a week, although the sun will return Monday morning. Highs will be in the 30s through Wednesday, and warm up to 45 on Thursday. Hewett said those above-freezing temperatures will slowly melt the snow over the next few days.

“It should melt fairly quickly,” Hewett said. “By next weekend we should be back to bare grass, and we might get a shot at 60 degrees again next Saturday and Sunday.”