MANKATO — The drought that gripped southern Minnesota and the rest of the state is — almost — officially over.
"Compared to last year, things are much better," said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
"Southeastern Minnesota and south of Mankato still have a ways to go."
He said Tuesday's widespread rain and snow showers, measuring between three-quarters of an inch and 2 inches, will go a long way to recharge soils and put the drought behind.
"After this system moves out, there are a couple more chances early next week for precipitation and maybe another wintry mix," Grunzke said.
Kyle Holling, a researcher at the Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said that since the start of January to now, Waseca is only about 1½ inches below the normal precipitation.
"For the most part, things are looking pretty good."
He said the soil temperature at 8 inches deep is above freezing, but was still freezing at 20 inches.
"With it being warmer a few days ago and with this rain, it should knock the rest of the frost out (of the ground)," Holling said.
Severe drought remains only in northern Minnesota near International Falls and in a small area near Albert Lea, According to this week's Drought Monitor Map. The maps are updated every Thursday.
There is little to no risk of flooding on rivers across the state, according to the Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. In the Mankato region the rivers are virtually ice free, removing potential problems with ice jams that can cause localized flooding.
The Minnesota River at Mankato is at 7 feet, relatively low for the spring. The river at Henderson, which often sees flooding problems during high river levels, is also in good shape with the river fairly low.
A heavy snowpack across much of Minnesota this spring, particularly in the north, also helped lift the state out of drought.
Last summer's drought was one of the worst in a half century. In March of last year the entire state was already listed as abnormally dry and the situation worsened throughout the summer. Crops in the Greater Mankato area still fared well last year, thanks to timely, albeit not soaking, rains.
Ranchers who raise cattle may see some relief this summer if the weather holds well and brings good hay crops. Hay prices are up $50-$100 per ton over last year at this time. But recent auctions of hay, much of it brought in from hundreds of miles away, has seen high quality hay, thanks to wetter weather in areas that are growing hay.
As for the wildfire season, it's a wait-and-see scenario. Wildfires are generally worst in the spring when vegetation is dry and the fire season usually peaks in late April.
