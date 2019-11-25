MANKATO — The first major snowstorm of this winter season is set to hit south-central Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon, just in time to affect many holiday travelers.
The National Weather Service has called a winter storm warning for southern Minnesota starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
NWS meteorologists say the Mankato area could get 6-8 inches of snowfall, while areas east of Mankato could get up to 8-10 inches as the storm moves through the area during the next few days.
“As you go kind of to the east, northeast, the accumulations may increase a little bit,” NWS meteorologist Chris O’Brien said.
Though the winter storm is set to end at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, ongoing winds and gusty weather will continue to cause whiteout conditions throughout the day. Meteorologists predict gusts as high as 40 mph during the morning rush, while the winds will slowly die down.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to apply anti-icing road treatments Tuesday before the storm, but otherwise will work to clear roadways as long as possible.
“Our focus is going to be keeping mainline roads as clean as we can for as long as we can, but we’re not a 24-hour operation,” said Chase Fester, maintenance operations manager for MnDOT’s south-central region.
Workers will be pulled off their shifts between 10 p.m. and midnight before resuming at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Wednesday.
O’Brien and other meteorologists urge motorists to plan extra travel time Wednesday and Thursday as road crews work to clear the roads. MnDOT officials say drivers should keep their vehicles about 10 car lengths behind snowplows on busy state roads and highways to avoid crashes.
Some Minnesota State University professors already had canceled classes in advance of the storm so students could get away earlier for the Thanksgiving break.
This region won’t be done with snow after Wednesday, however. More precipitation is on the horizon Friday into Saturday, though meteorologists say it’s too early to tell how much is coming this weekend.
“We’re just going to have to wait until after this first storm comes through,” O’Brien said.
