MANKATO — An impending storm is expected to dump 5 to 8 inches of snow on the Mankato area starting Wednesday night and trickling into Thursday morning, potentially making for a hazardous commute if you need to get somewhere.
The snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and will likely affect people driving to work Thursday morning, area weather experts say. A storm watch goes into effect 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 3 p.m. Thursday.
“Due to snowfall rates, we’re hoping plows will be able to keep up,” said Paige Marten, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “It could be one to 2 inches of snow per hour, so it might be hard to keep up. Keep an eye on road conditions.”
The current icy conditions paired with a dumping of snow will complicate road-clearing efforts, but a Minnesota Department of Transportation source said roads are in good shape heading into the predicted storm.
“We’ve had our crews out there working on the roads,” said Scott Morgan, assistant district engineer for maintenance with the MnDOT office in Mankato. “They’ve been removing the ice we had overnight. I think we’re sitting in pretty good shape.”
Joe Grabianowski, public works operations superintendent with the city of Mankato, concurs, saying their 23 pieces of equipment are running to keep roads safe.
“Right now we’re out scraping and applying salt to areas where there’s hard-packed ice and snow from previous snows,” he said. “So we’re scraping and applying chemicals.”
MnDOT’s snow-removal crews will be out Wednesday night, Morgan said, with a second crew coming on duty early Thursday morning to keep pace with snow removal.
If you are traveling during the storm, Morgan recommends checking 511mn.org for road conditions reports. There people can get real-time visibility reports so they’re prepared for travel.
“Put away your distractions while driving,” he said. “Give snowplow operators room to do their work and get it done. ... It will take some time to reach your destination with the snow.”
It’s recommended to have a winter survival kit in your car in case you go into a ditch. If so, stay in your car, said Capt. Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office in Mankato.
Inside your car you should have snacks, water, a flashlight, hand warmers, shovel, warm clothing, gloves, hats and blankets, Barta said.
“Slow down,” he cautioned. “Take a little bit of time and check 511 to see what you’re driving into. You might make a decision to stay home if the weather looks bad. There are some things you don’t need to go out for when weather conditions are bad.”
During previous winter storms, some drivers have followed their GPS’ rerouting when state highways closed. However, those county roads they diverted to were worse, Barta said.
He said if state highways are closed, drivers should get off the road and cease traveling.
“If state highways are closing, my advice is to find friends, relatives or a hotel,” he said. “Stop traveling at that point. If it gets that bad, plows are pulled and there are impassable conditions.”
