A winter storm that tracks south of Minnesota over the weekend is expected to bring snow across the entire state. A few isolated spots in southern Minnesota could get up to 8 inches of snow.
The Mankato region was in a winter storm watch as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The current timing has snow moving into southwest Minnesota on Saturday morning, then spreading east and north across most of the state by afternoon. The storm is expected to clear out of the state by Sunday morning.
Because the center of the storm stays south of Minnesota, the heavier snow is forecast south, with less snow as you head north. Mankato could get 6-8 inches, according to the NWS. It currently looks like this could average 3 to 6 inches for the southern edge of the state, then diminishing to only 1 or 2 inches or less in northern Minnesota.
High winds are not expected with this storm, which means blowing snow is unlikely to cause major problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.