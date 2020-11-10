MANKATO — The snowstorm-related towing rules in Mankato have been adjusted in two ways just in time for winter — one related to parking during snow emergencies and one related to wintertime parking in general.
First, under an ordinance amendment approved by the Mankato City Council, it will no longer be legal to park on a city street during a snow emergency even after the street has been plowed. Under the old ordinance, parking restrictions during declared snow emergencies were lifted once "the street has been completely plowed from curb to curb."
City Manager Pat Hentges said city plow crews found that a few residents every winter will ignore the snow-emergency prohibition against on-street parking once a plow had made just a preliminary pass.
"There's typically a dozen people complaining 'Oh, I thought the street was plowed,'" Hentges said.
The revised ordinance makes clear that on-street parking can resume only after the snow emergency ends. Hentges noted the parking prohibition usually lasts just eight to 12 hours, and the city allows drivers to park for free in downtown ramps if they have nowhere but the street to park.
The second change will impact people who leave a vehicle on the street for days or even weeks at a time during the winter. Those "snowbirds" can be a problem for street plowing in months where there are snowfalls but no storms so large as to require a snow emergency.
Even small snowfalls add up over time — particularly around a never-moving parked car. Under existing ordinances, those vehicles could be towed but only after it had been documented that they had been parked continuously in the same spot for 24 hours. That's often done by chalking tires.
The revised ordinance clarifies that the 24-hour rule can be assumed to have been violated for "any vehicle that is covered with snow with a windrow of snow around it ... ."
Hentges said there are often 10 or 20 vehicles that never move unless they're towed.
"The two points are to get the streets plowed effectively and efficiently," Hentges said.
The rules, passed unanimously Monday night, take effect 30 days after they're officially published in The Free Press.
