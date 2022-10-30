MANKATO — The questions are predictable whenever a report surfaces of another new apartment building being proposed in Mankato.
“Who could afford that?” the doubters wonder. “Why would anyone want to live there? Where are all these renters going to come from?”
Community Development Director Paul Vogel mainly figures those are questions for the developers to worry about, but he notes the investors have been proven correct when building hundreds of new apartments in various sections of Mankato’s hilltop.
“From what we’re seeing, they’re able to fill those units,” Vogel said. “... I think there’s a demand for housing in general, whether it’s valley living or up on the hill.”
Some of the skepticism might come from Mankatoans who remember a time when there was more housing than people.
A half-century ago, Mankato’s population was actually in decline — dropping by more than 7% in the 1970s. After growing a modest 13% over the 1980s and ‘90s, the rate of population increase has nearly tripled, jumping by more than 37% since 2000. Local housing developers appear to be betting on the trend continuing. (See related story.)
One of them is Joe Brennan of Brennan Construction, who is working on a new 26-unit apartment building between downtown and Old Town that he’s calling Silos. Those 26 apartments are among more than 1,000 multi-family housing units that have come before the city this year. They’re also among more than 400 new housing units of various types in the older valley portion of Mankato.
While Brennan concedes that some of those projects might be delayed or canceled, particularly with interest rates rising, he sees plenty of evidence that there’s a general need for more housing options in Mankato. The most recent housing analysis commissioned by the city indicated the vacancy rate for apartments was a minuscule 1.3%.
“That’s a pretty powerful argument for an underserved housing market,” he said.
There’s particular demand, in his opinion, for a downtown apartment building like the one he’s proposing.
“It’s a proven development model in other cities — sustainably designed ‘podium’ building targeted at Gen Z and millennials,” he said in a written response to questions from The Free Press. “Tasteful and bold interior design, pet-friendly, building amenities such as our rooftop patio overlooking the silos mural across Riverfront, in-unit washer/dryer, etc.”
Other downtown apartment proposals are including similar amenities from indoor dogwalks to covered parking.
Elsewhere, Vogel is seeing townhouses without basements being built for aging homeowners no longer interested in mowing, shoveling, weeding and painting.
“Rather than senior housing, I’d call it ‘carefree housing,’” Vogel said.
The young professionals Brennan is targeting can get that same chore-less home in a downtown apartment building, while also finding a sense of community with like-minded neighbors.
“Maybe they haven’t started a family yet, maybe they want a short-term living commitment vs. buying a house, maybe they want their nights and weekends to be for traveling or socializing instead of maintaining a house and shoveling snow,” he said.
Brennan is also designing the building, which would be at the corner of Plum and Second streets, with the work-from-home trend in mind. He aims to have the fastest internet available and predicts that tenants will like being within walking distance of Old Town coffee, food and drink spots.
”We have some units with dens targeted at someone who wants an office without paying for a full bedroom, but also doesn’t want to work from their living room couch,” he said. “... I suspect that Silos will even attract out-of-town talent from higher cost-of-living cities.”
Greater Mankato Growth, attempting to help member businesses with their ongoing labor shortage, is already taking aim at Twin Cities residents who might be persuaded to move south to Mankato. While Brennan lists lower living expenses, GMG is focusing on lower stress levels and much shorter commuting times in luring new Mankatoans.
Billboards have been purchased along metro freeways with images offering a look at what commuters could be doing as Mankato residents — family time, happy hours, bike rides — rather than being stuck in rush hour traffic in Minneapolis or St. Paul.}
”It’s planting that seed,” said GMG President Jessica Beyer. “And it’s just one of the many strategies we’re using not just to keep talent here but bring talent here.”
The number of downtown apartments being planned is exciting for Beyer: “We hear from our young professionals — people want to live in the city center, want to have that walkability.”
But a variety of choices is critical to retaining and attracting employees in a labor environment where many workers have their pick of jobs in any number of cities. So seeing developers propose a large menu of new housing for Mankato is particularly welcome news for Beyer and the employers she represents.
“That’s a great thing,” she said. “We’re growing and we’re also able to offer these housing options.”
