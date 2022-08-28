MANKATO — Mankato Council President Mike Laven was curious, maybe a bit nervous, about the prospect of a newspaper headline informing Mankatoans about a proposed city budget — a headline that focused on the “14% property tax hike.”
“Most people read that and think, ‘Oh my gosh, my taxes are going up (that much),” Laven said.
But the budget proposal put forward by city staff this month is filled with complexities that go beyond that 13.87% increase in the levy for 2023, Laven said. And the strategy would avoid a budgetary rollercoaster that would otherwise inflict cashflow problems on City Hall, deliver potential hits to Mankato’s credit rating and raise the likelihood of steep jumps in property taxes in the years ahead.
Laven was correct, too, that a 14% overall increase in property tax collections by the city wouldn’t equate to 14% increases for every property owner. The increase in city taxes for a $500,000 retail store or a $1.5 million manufacturing facility would be less than one-third of 1%.
For apartment buildings, the news is worse — a 15.7% increase in city taxes under the initial budget proposal.
And if the newspaper headline was focused on the potential increase for residential properties, homeowners might be advised to just turn to the comics or the sports pages.
For a $500,000 house, the jump in municipal property taxes is projected to be just under 29%. It would be 33% for the average-valued Mankato home — one with an assessed market value for 2023 of $273,000. And for the owner of a $150,000 home, it’s a nearly 40% upturn in the city taxes that would be paid next year.
Tax base shifts toward homes
All of those increases, large and small, would result from the council doing what it has done virtually every fall for more than a decade — maintain the same property tax rate and rely on a growing tax base for added revenue. The property tax “extension rate” has been kept at roughly 44% year after year. That number is multiplied by the “net tax capacity” of all the taxable properties in Mankato to determine the total amount of property taxes that will be collected on behalf of the city.
As a growing community with a vibrant economy, Mankato’s net tax capacity increases every year. So when that 44% is multiplied by the enlarged tax capacity, the city gets more money each year even while keeping the tax extension rate stable.
The difficulty this year comes from an extraordinary acceleration of the shift in the property tax burden from commercial and industrial properties to residential properties — a shift resulting from the market value assessments made by the county based on actual sales of various categories of properties. Prices for commercial properties have been stagnant or even declining. Prices for apartment buildings and, especially, homes have been skyrocketing.
In fact, 88% of the growth in Mankato’s tax base comes from higher valuations on existing properties — almost entirely houses and apartments. Just over 11% of the tax base growth comes from new construction.
The values of existing homes jumped so much that the city’s tax base soared much more dramatically than what is typically seen. It normally rises somewhere around 3%. This year, it has jumped nearly 14%.
Council members split on hike
Those numbers prompted Council members Jessica Hatanpa, Karen Foreman and Bryan Schneider to object to the proposed budget during a work session that followed Monday’s regular council meeting.
Hatanpa focused on the tax base growth fueled by massive jumps in home valuations, something that she said put no additional dollars in the pockets of homeowners.
“This is just somebody saying your house is worth more,” Hatanpa said. “Unless you sold your house, nobody got more ... .”
Co-owner of a local insurance agency, Hatanpa also pointed to the amount of additional tax revenue the proposed budget would generate for the city compared to the previous year.
“I can’t believe any of you think it’s a good idea to go from $499,000 to $2.9 million,” she said of the added property tax collections proposed for 2023 compared to this year.
Laven, Mayor Najwa Massad and Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley were supporting the 13.87% increase after hearing a budget overview from City Manager Susan Arntz and Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer.
Increased property tax collections are needed to allow the municipal budget to keep up with rising costs driven by the worst inflation in 40 years. Arntz and Skophammer freely conceded, though, that the proposed tax levy would generate more revenue than the city needs in 2023 to simply maintain existing operations.
Much of the excess revenue, beyond what is needed to cover next year’s expenses, would be used to pay off $1 million in city debt related to energy-efficiency upgrades installed in 2017 at the airport, the Public Works Center and the Public Safety Center. By doing that, dollars that otherwise would have been needed in coming years to make debt payments on the new high-efficiency lighting, windows, plumbing fixtures and more would instead be freed up for operational expenses related to the airport, public works and public safety.
In addition, maintaining the tax rate will ensure the city has the cash on hand to pay its bills between the twice-annual receipt of state aid and property tax revenue. And it would keep reserve funds above the minimum thresholds needed to maintain Mankato’s strong bond rating, which is critical to keeping interest rates low when the city is borrowing money through bond sales.
It would also allow for $250,000 in added funds for the transit system annually, lessening the likelihood of hefty transit levy increases or fare hikes in the future, and would provide $350,000 for a new playground at Thomas Park
Preferences for cautious approach
Melby-Kelley, owner of an Old Town coffee shop, said her private-sector experience has taught her the importance of making budget decisions based on both near-term and long-term considerations. Cutting the city’s tax rate now to ease the burden on homeowners threatens to cause too many problems for the city and city leaders in the future.
“I don’t want somebody four years from now — if I’m not here — dealing with that,” Melby-Kelley said.
Massad worried that paring back the increase in property tax collections would leave the city with no options beyond borrowing in the event of an emergency, mentioning as an example an equipment failure at the aging sewage treatment plant.
Laven made similar points and also said he liked the idea of paying down debt early. Laven noted, too, that under state law the preliminary levy that must be set in September can be lowered but not increased, as the council finalizes its 2023 budget in October, November and early December.
“I would lean on the side of caution and work toward and advocate toward lowering the rate after we set it,” he said.
Avoiding another blow
Hatanpa said she was inclined to support an alternative that would increase the city levy by 6.3%.
Arntz warned against that, saying it not only would threaten the city’s bond rating and potentially undermine service levels, it could leave city staff in an ongoing struggle to cover bills in the periods between the twice-yearly arrival of Local Government Aid from the state and property tax payments collected by the county.
“I think it’s awfully risky for you to entertain this as a viable scenario,” Arntz said.
Hatanpa countered that the administration’s dire projections related to the more frugal levy hike were based on the assumption that a scaled-back tax rate for 2023 would stay at that level for the next five years. She said the tax rate could be slowly scaled back up starting as soon as 2024.
Foreman and Schneider favored a middle-ground approach — a 10.5% increase in city property tax collections.
Schneider, who is serving an appointed position on the seven-member council through the end of the year, said he feels an obligation to reduce the impact of city taxes on homeowners when they’re already dealing with inflationary increases in all parts of their personal budgets.
“We need to cushion the blow of all the increases in prices that everybody’s having to deal with,” he said.
Foreman asked for details on the dollar increases in property taxes for homeowners in each of the various options being considered.
The administration’s budget plan would increase the city taxes on the average-valued house by $285, bringing the municipal tax bill to $1,149. The smallest levy hike supported by Hatanpa would increase city taxes by $208 for that homeowner — reducing the hit by $78. The middle ground option favored by Foreman and Schneider would save the homeowner $34 compared to the highest levy hike.
Although the differences between the three may not be dramatic, Foreman noted that city taxes are just part of the overall property tax bill. County taxes are also likely to go up dramatically for residential property, potentially nearly doubling the impact felt by owners of single-family homes.
Search for consensus
With no agreement at Monday’s budget work session and the council looking to set its preliminary levy in just three weeks, Massad offered to join Foreman and Schneider in supporting the 10.5% increase.
“That’s the lowest I would go,” Massad said.
With a broad consensus still lacking and with council member Dennis Dieken absent, another budget confab was set for this Monday.
Arntz said staff is working on alternatives that would include lower increases than 14% in property tax collections for 2023. The options, however, will provide detail on the sorts of tax increases or other budget strategies that could be needed in 2024 and beyond to keep budget reserves at target levels and avoid cashflow concerns.
“I’d love to see a lower 2023 increase,” Arntz said in an interview. “But my objective is also to keep a lens out for what’s around the corner in future years so we don’t put the future at risk.”
