Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.