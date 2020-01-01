I woke up early Wednesday. I was safe and snug on my living room couch. My significant other and I fell asleep New Year's Eve while watching a PBS special that aired at least two hours before midnight.
I do regret not being alert enough to usher in 2020. However, I don't miss the hellacious hangovers that for me, had once been a New Year's Day tradition.
My clear head was the result of avoiding alcohol, not lively celebrations. I may be in my 60s, but I like to socialize, dance and wear funny hats. Tuesday night, I attended a bash that included music, food, glittery paper tiaras and noise makers.
That sober New Year's Eve party got started around 6 p.m. and I kept my reveling time to about an hour.
"It was an amazing evening," Next Step Recovery founder Kara Richardson said Wednesday describing the party's huge turnout.
"We're are expecting about 300 people. That's 300 people we know are going to live to see the New Year," she had accurately predicted Tuesday night.
Keystone Recovery, a treatment center based in South Dakota co-sponsored the Mankato New Year's Eve event, along with Next Step Recovery, a local mentoring program for people who struggle with a substance-use disorder.
"We want to show people they can have fun in recovery," said Keystone's Ric Staloch.
Dozens of people, including babies, young kids and retirees, showed up for the third annual event in Taylor Hall on Fifth Avenue.
Attendees donated what they could to help pay for using the space in a building owned by the local Alano Society that also rents meeting rooms to several 12-step recovery groups.
Many of the contributions that came during the party were from willing people familiar with the potential high costs of ending 2019 in a state of drunkeness.
People who are addicted to alcohol or drugs may believe they would have to choose sobriety over good times in their futures, Staloch said.
"They think," Staloch said, "'If I give this up, what will I do with my time?'"
"So many of us missed out on things like this during our using," New Year's party organizer and young mom Tiffany Maas said, then added the event is family-oriented.
Unaccompanied people also were welcome. Those who attended were there to have fun and stave off loneliness.
Some in the recovery community may have lost custody of their children. For them, the holiday season can brings on feelings of deep regret and guilt, Richardson said.
The winter months, especially December, can be tough for many people trying to avoid drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Newly-sober people struggling to get back on their feet may respond to the shift to cold weather by seeking isolation.
Their stress over job insecurity may increase, since the side jobs they easily find in the summer, are not available in the winter, Richardson said.
"I founded Next Step Recovery about four years ago because I got sick of seeing people die."
Richardson said the party's organizers want to bring people in recovery together and to remind them there are ways to fight loneliness.
New Year's Eve party volunteer Julie Fuller is also an active member of a new committee that plans sober events throughout the year.
Fuller's inaugural sober event was a fundraiser/walk.
Plans for sledding at Sibley Park, game nights and a Super Bowl party are in the works.
"They say the only thing you have to change is everything and that's why I don't want to keep doing the things I was doing, Fuller said. "Last year, I OD'd on Dec. 30. Now, I'm in early recovery and holy s***t, I want what these people have."
You are not alone, sister. Just remember later this month when you're pulling a sled up a snowy hill, I will be there, among the people below keeping the campfire going. At least until my 10 p.m. bedtime.
