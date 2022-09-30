WASECA — The race is on for the House District 19B seat with a Waseca and Owatonna man vying for it.
Rep. John Petersburg of Waseca acts as the Republican incumbent and is challenged by Democrat Abdulahi Ali Osman of Owatonna.
The two candidates shared their reasons for running, their qualifications for the job, campaign issues, thoughts on the next bonding bill, crime and safety concerns, the opioid/fentanyl epidemic, and their feelings about the 2020 election.
Petersburg
Petersbug has lived in Waseca for over 30 years. For 21 of them, he was an administrator at Trinity Lutheran Church. Prior, he served on the Claremont/Triton School Board.
His leadership credentials include being the director of the Minnesota School Board Association for four years, treasurer for the Southeast Minnesota Synod of the ELCA and is currently serving his fifth term as state representative for District 24A.
His campaign issues revolve around increasing public safety, creating an academic curriculum that best suits the local schools within the community and battling inflation.
While a lot had been accomplished last session, Petersburg hopes to get more done this time around if he were to be re-elected. He plans to pursue the projects that have yet to be checked off the list.
The new Birds Eye plant in Waseca, for example, needs a bigger water supply. The city hopes to build a water tower at the end of town but is still short of the funds needed in order to make that happen.
“That was going to be one of the projects that we were going to try to fund with the bonding bill,” Petersburg said. “So I want to keep working on that.”
He also plans to support the expansion of the wastewater system in Owatonna with the next bonding bill.
In order to increase public safety and reduce violent crime, Petersburg proposes the addition of more law enforcement in order to handle such situations.
He gave an example of the uptick in traffic fatalities but less traffic violations given out in the metropolitan area.
“Part of that is because they're so short on officers that they’re having to transfer officers from traffic enforcement to major crimes and violent crimes. When people see there's not as much enforcement on the roads, they tend to push the speed a little and get themselves in trouble,” he said.
“Public safety needs to start with us understanding that law enforcement is also a deterrent to crime.”
Petersburg also believes in funding the police department so that adequate training is given to the officers to guarantee the safety of those around them.
“We should still continue to be concerned about the training and how well they react with the public,” he said. “But the bottom line is, if we don't have people that can help enforce and investigate, violent crime is going to roll.”
As for handling the opioid/fentanyl pandemic, Petersburg said he has been working on it for quite some time now.
He’s proposing to add new bills that eliminate the black market. He also reiterated the need for more law enforcement willing to investigate such crimes and handle them accordingly.
“We also really need to do a better job of educating our youth and those that are primarily the targets,” he said. “We have to really help people understand that escaping reality and escaping the troubles that you think you have with these mind altering drugs and something that could possibly kill you is not the end.”
On the topic of the 2020 election, Petersburg believes it to be a legitimate one. However, he also believes that there is always potential for fraud in any given election.
“We need to continue to work at making sure that the individuals out there feel confident in the trustworthiness of the elections,” he said. “Whether there was fraud or not is something everybody can have different opinions on. But the bottom line is, we still need to have a voting process that everybody can have confidence in that their vote counts and that it's going to be counted correctly.”
Osman
Osman is a Somali-American born and raised in Somalia. He’s lived in the U.S. for over 40 years and is a proud Owatonna resident.
His leadership credentials include being a visiting professor of politics at universities such as Penn State, was once a political advisor for United Nations — Somalia and is currently the executive director of New Dawn Education Group, a nonprofit organization that promotes education, equity, diversity and inclusion.
As the diversity in the district increases, Osman believes that minorities deserve a voice in the decision making process. By running for state representative, he hopes to be that voice.
His big three campaign issues focus on funding for better education, increasing job opportunities and support for those that need help finding it and taking steps to limit climate change.
When it comes to the bonding bill, education takes priority for Osman.
“We have to raise our children the right way,” he said. “We have to start creating and funding early education programs.”
In order to increase public safety and reduce violent crime, Osman proposes the same plan he has regarding the opioid/fentanyl epidemic: a comprehensive, holistic approach. Rather than only targeting one part of the problem, he plans to look at it as a whole and work with it in every stage.
He wants to first look into why crimes and drug use happens so that a plan can be formed to prevent them. He then wants to rehabilitate criminals and addicts and get them the help they need. Afterwards, he wants to continue supporting them when they’re better so that they don’t revert back to their old habits.
“I look at it as a continuum," he said. "Why’d the kid start using drugs? What’s keeping them there? Then, when he or she stops, what is next for them to give them hope and move them beyond crimes and drugs?”
Osman gave the example of mental health issues. If an individual is suffering from depression, they might look towards committing crimes or doing drugs in order to fix or escape their problems.
“If it’s a health problem, we get them proper help,” he said. “We educate them on drugs and we rehabilitate them. After rehabilitation, we find something for them to jump into like school or a job. It has to be continuous effort.”
On the topic of the 2020 election, Osman believes it was an honest and accurate one.
“I was a chairman at one time during Somalia’s election, and I can say that, among the international voting system, America has one of the most reliable, most trustworthy election systems,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.