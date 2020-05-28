ST. PETER — A vigil and rally beginning at 4 p.m. today in Minnesota Square Park is planned in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man from St. Louis Park who died after taken into custody by Minneapolis police Monday night.
Floyd's death, recorded by bystanders, has received national attention. Rioting Wednesday night and early this morning in Minneapolis resulted in one death and extensive property damage.
The local gathering is to show support for social and racial justice and to call upon local law enforcement agencies to establish space for dialogue and build trust especially with black and brown communities, said organizers with Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato in a news release.
The rally begins with a silent vigil. Speakers' remarks will be streamed 4:30-5 p.m. via Facebook Live.
Slated speakers are Maurice Staley, acting president of the organizing chapter of the NAACP Mankato; John Harper, admissions counselor, South Central College; Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council; and Yurie Hong, founder and team leader of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato.
Participants plan to maintain strict social distancing at 10 feet and to wear masks as health precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
