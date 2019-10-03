NORTH MANKATO — A program that provides solar energy assistance to low-income families and communities will be the focus of the next Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum.
The free forum is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
On average, low-income households must spend about a fifth of their total income on energy-related expenses. Since 2000, Rural Renewable Energy Alliance has used two programs to offer solar assistance and community outreach.
The group partners with Habitat for Humanity, Community Action Partners, utilities, faith-based organizations and others to deliver solar to low-income households.
Vicki O'Day will be the presenter at the forum. She is development director at RREAL where she works with community development leaders in creating strategies to mitigate energy poverty and combat climate change.
