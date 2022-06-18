MANKATO — Paddle Jam, like the Festival Solstice it’s part of, has faced its share of adversity in recent years.
Flooding at Land of Memories Park in 2018 kept Paddle Jam, featuring fleets of kayakers, paddleboarders and canoers floating down the Blue Earth River while listening to live music on a pontoon, from happening. Then the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
Saturday’s sunny weather and adequate river levels, in contrast, were much closer to what organizers envisioned for the float from the County Road 90 bridge down the river to Land of Memories in Mankato.
“We’ve got our entire fleet out and people coming out with their own,” said Riley Kolstad, an organizer of Paddle Jam and lead guide at Bent River Outfitters. “We’re overbooked, so I’m bringing my own fleet too.”
People launched 107 vessels down river at the 90 bridge late Saturday morning, landing at Land of Memories in the afternoon. Festival Solstice’s slate of live music awaited them at the park the rest of the day.
"I like floating down the river anyway, so it's a good community thing," said kayaker Chris Koch as he launched from shore with his dog, Tommy Pickles, aboard. "I love how we end at the festival. It's the people who make this an experience."
As a bonus, the fleet on the river were treated to live music along the way. For the BDE Boys, composed of local musicians Andrew Beltz, Dylan Mock and Ethan Gruis with Cole Jackson serving as DJ Saturday, it was their first floating concert.
“We’re calling it river rhythms,” Beltz said with a laugh.
It started when Solstice owner and Bent River founder Adam Steinke biked into Miller Motors, owned by Beltz, one day and asked if BDE Boys could perform at Solstice. The group knew Solstice well from attending during past years, making it an easy yes, Beltz said.
Along with a show on the main stage at Land of Memories, Steinke asked if they could do a Paddle Jam show on a pontoon. Beltz was in; he just needed to let the other BDE Boys know about it.
“(Beltz) said ‘Yeah, we’re going to be going down the river on a pontoon,’” Mock recalled. “I was like, what? We’re going to set up all the music on a pontoon? That’s legendary.”
They played a more acoustic set on the pontoon, some covers, some originals. Later, they planned to play their latest music from a recently released EP titled “The Adventures of BDE” on the same pontoon turned stage at the park.
Their enthusiasm for the Paddle Jam show was unmistakable. Beforehand, Mock and Gruis were reminding themselves to soak up all the memories from such a unique opportunity, while Jackson described the setting as a “dream.”
After the unforeseen obstacles of previous years, festival co-owner Dain Fisher said he was excited for the Paddle Jam and Solstice to “get back in the swing of things” with a fleet floating down the river under great conditions and music.
“We’ve always had an element that hasn’t been in our favor, like weather being too rainy, too windy or too much water,” he said. “We had one Paddle Jam where this was completely flooded. It’s just cool that we have great weather and the band lineup is super good this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.