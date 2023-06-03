Is it rock music you seek? Or folk? Or country?
You can find it all at the Mankato Solstice Outdoor Music Festival on June 16-17 moving to its new location at the Hub in Old Town. There you’ll discover not only live music but also art, vendors and food trucks.
“We’re bringing in local bands, regional bands and national bands, so it’s a pretty big lineup,” said Martie Kraus, event co-organizer. “We are just hoping to make a profit.”
All funds raised will fund a new Mankato nonprofit, the Circle the Earth Recreation Organization. Its focus is to bring new and unique recreation opportunities to the Mankato area, said Kraus, who is president of CERO.
“We know not everyone can travel, so we wanted to bring recreation opportunities to Mankato,” she said. “We really think it’s important for mental health to do recreation, alongside medications and therapies. We think recreation is a big piece of mental health.”
Headlining the festival Friday, June 16, will be HunterGirl, and headlining on Saturday, June 17, will be Hayden Coffman. HunterGirl was a runner-up on “American Idol” last year, and Coffman is well known in the same country music circles as he’s touring with Chase Matthews.
Their goal is to attract about 1,000 people, Kraus said.
Tickets are $25 for Friday, $35 for Saturday, and if you buy both, it’s at a discounted rate of $50. Kids 12 and younger are free and must be accompanied by an adult.
“You get quite a bit of music for $50,” she said.
There will be four bands Friday night and eight Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. on June 16 and at 11 a.m. June 17. They’ll close at 10 p.m.
The Solstice Music Festival has been around for many years — Kraus thinks about 18 years — and has moved locations from Land of Memories Park to, more recently, Riverfront Park. The Hub, at 512 North Riverfront Drive, is a new location for the festival.
One other appealing aspect of the event is that there will be what’s being billed as a Paddle Jam at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Mal Murphy will play music on a boat on the river, and people can paddle behind to enjoy the music on kayaks, paddleboards or canoes.
That event is free, though organizers suggest a donation of $10 per person. They are partnering with Bent River Outfitter, which for $40 will provide a life jacket, paddle and kayak, as well as a shuttle to and from where you start and finish the musical escapade.
You can buy Solstice Festival tickets at the festival, on their website at mankatosolstice.com, on Eventbrite or at facebook.com/solstice.mankato. No tickets are needed for the Paddle Jam.
“The tradition of Solstice is to come and hang out with your fellow community members and listen to great music,” Kraus said. “Shop the vendors. And we have some awesome food trucks lined up. My favorite way to listen to music live is sitting outside, so that’s what we’ll do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.