Report cards will look different for many area students at the end of the school year.
Several area school districts are using a pass-fail grading system for some grade levels this semester or trimester.
Instead of a traditional letter grade, some students will receive either a pass or fail assessment for all or some of their classes.
The alternative grading won’t be factored into secondary students’ GPAs.
“It won’t help and it won’t hurt,” said Marti Sievek, Mankato Area Public Schools interim director of teaching and learning.
The change recognizes that students are dealing with an unprecedented upheaval in their educational careers, Sievek and Maple River School District Supt. Dan Anderson said. It aims to alleviate students’ stress and prevent a challenging period from inflicting lasting damage to GPAs.
The change will impact Mankato’s secondary students. Elementary schools will continue to use the existing numerical grading system.
Several of the schools in the Big 9 Conference have also moved to pass-fail, Sievek said. Some smaller districts in south-central Minnesota also have done so, including Waseca, Maple River and New Ulm.
In Waseca and Maple River, secondary students will receive a pass or fail assessment.
In New Ulm, elementary students will receive pass-fail assessments in all subjects, middle school students will receive them for electives and high school seniors have the option for electives that they don’t need to meet graduation requirements. The shift allows the secondary schools to focus on fulfilling state content standards in core subjects, Bertrang said.
“We will continue to evaluate and monitor student success in their classes,” Bertrang said. “A key component to remember is the mental health and stress this is on families and helping to ensure their student, or students, can continue to learn from home.”
Mankato’s secondary teachers are continuing to use traditional grading rubrics. Teachers will record a letter grade that students may request if needed for a reason such college or scholarship applications. Requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis, Sievek said.
Many colleges and universities and the NCAA have indicated they will accept pass-fail grades. Many higher education institutions, including Minnesota State University, have expanded the pre-existing pass-fail option for their own students.
In response to a Free Press inquiry on Facebook, multiple parents said they were concerned not all college admission departments would accept the grading alternative.
Some commenters thought students still need the accountability.
“I disagree at the high school level; especially juniors and seniors,” wrote Waseca parent Amber Prout. “These kids should be able to self manage and maintain good grades even from home. It’s a good learning experience for college.”
Other respondents believed students deserve a reprieve.
“I think the pass-fail will help those struggling in this new system of learning,” wrote Lilian Jaquette, an eighth grader at Dakota Meadows Middle School. “It puts a little less pressure and stress on everyone in this time of uncertainty, and my family and I greatly appreciate it.”
Anderson and Sievek said the new grading system hasn’t negatively impacted student engagement.
In the Mankato district, Sievek said the virtual attendance rate was 98% from March 31 to April 17, compared to 95% for roughly the same time period a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.