Gov. Tim Walz's decision to allow more retail stores to open with curbside-only service didn't dramatically change the retail and entertainment landscape that has largely ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many "nonessential" retail stores have been trying to sell more items online and some stores continued to provide some services that are considered essential while still keeping their stores closed to the public.
Scott Dobie, owner of Nutter Clothing in St. Peter, has had his back door open throughout the stay-at-home order to provide dry cleaning service, which is in the essential category.
On Monday he was allowed to start doing more curbside business, but he wasn't expecting any rush of people ordering clothing and coming to pick it up.
"To be honest, there isn't much traffic. Even if I could open everything up, I don't know how many people would be coming in."
He said the dry cleaning part of his business has been down. "When people are working at home, they just don't need dry cleaning as much."
Dobie said he understands why the state has shuttered restaurants, bars and many stores to slow the spread of COVID-19 but admits it's still frustrating for a small business owner who has to keep his doors closed.
"As a retailer, it's hard. When I drive by Target or Mills (Fleet Farm) or Menards, they're packed in there. It's hard for me to understand."
Curbside jewelry
On Thursday Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 18 but allowed for more retail businesses to offer curbside services.
Walz's order said: “Businesses in this category include retail stores and other businesses that sell, rent, maintain and repair goods that can be picked up outside, without entering the place of business, with limited interaction between employees and customers.”
Maria Brown, who with her mom, Sara Pearson, owns Exclusively Diamonds in Mankato, said they already have been doing some outside pickup and drop-off business for people who need jewelry repaired, cleaned or need an updated appraisal.
And they've been having some luck with online sales.
"It's amazing how technology comes into play when you can't be face to face.
"We've had fun going on Facebook Live to show our pieces."
They've also been doing other video meetings with customers looking for jewelry.
"We still have people getting engaged and celebrating birthdays and especially with Mother's Day coming up. People are still celebrating the holidays."
Shift to masks
Some stores have found new sources of sales for items that have spiked in sales because of the pandemic.
Jenna Odegard, owner of Bumbelou in Old Town Mankato, has a large sewing operation in the back of her store where people usually sew all of the children's clothing and other items she sells.
Now that production has shifted dramatically toward making masks that have been selling briskly and that she has donated to the community.
"Today we're starting pickup at our Mankato location. We haven't been doing that, so we'll see how it goes," she said Monday.
"The masks have done wonderful. People are thankful we have them. We ship them within 24 hours, so people get them fast.
They are sewing two styles of masks, one with elastic that goes behind the ears and a premium version with three layers and straps that go behind the head.
"The premium version is for people who might have to wear them all day. They're more comfortable. Our staff has all been wearing them and they're quite comfortable," Odegard said.
People can order the masks and other items online at bumbelou.com and have them shipped or now can put in a code and pick them up curbside between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
The store also has donated 5,500 masks to the community.
While the masks have helped her keep staff on, she said she and her customers miss the store being open.
"It's hard when you can't have people come in. It's an experience to come in and look around. But we're fortunate that so many people are are willing to support us."
River Hills Mall
The only stores that have been open at River Hills Mall have been Target and Scheels, which have separate outside entrances and were deemed essential. They have also been offering curbside pickup.
Mall Manager Andy Wilke said that Barnes and Noble started curbside service outside its entrance Monday.
"We're gauging interest from tenants in the mall about rolling out a curbside service."
The mall isn't allowed to open its common areas to the public, so Wilke thinks they will likely have one designated spot outside the food court area where tenants could bring purchases out to people to pick up.
"We only have a handful of stores interested in a curbside program but that number may increase."
Wilke said they will have information on their Facebook page later this week about a curbside program for other mall tenants who want curbside service.
