It’s a relatively quiet off-year election in south-central Minnesota, but there are a few local races and referendums.
Residents in the cities of St. Peter and Montgomery, in the St. Peter, Blue Earth and Waseca school districts and in one Waseca County commissioner district will go to the polls Tuesday.
St. Peter residents are choosing a mayor and three council members. Shawn Schloesser is challenging incumbent Chuck Zieman for mayor.
Councilmen John Kvamme and Jerry Pfeifer are not seeking re-election in Ward 2, which is the southern portion of the city. Four candidates are running for the two seats: Terry Bergemann, Emily Bruflat, Bradley DeVos and David McGuire.
Harry Youngvorst and Keri Johnson are running for a four-year seat in Ward 1. One of them will replace Roger Parras, an appointee who is not seeking election after serving one year.
Shannon Nowell and Dustin Sharstrom are running for a two-year seat in Ward 1. The special election fills a vacancy after Susan Carlin moved away.
Four seats are open on the St. Peter School Board and 10 candidates are in the race. Board members Bob Meeks and Mark Karlsrud are retiring while Tim Lokensgard and Ben Leonard are seeking re-election. The other candidates are: Mohamed Abdulkadir, Julie Carlblom, Bill Kautt, Bill Soderlund, Tracy Stuewe, Andrew Vander Linden, Bernadette Volk and Molly Wendroth.
The Waseca School Board has two seats up for election. Randy Zimmerman and Koni Hudak both resigned this winter. Edita Mansfield and Aaron Skogen were appointed to fill the seats through the end of the year and they filed to run to keep the seats for four more years. Chris Mitchell, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat last year, also is running.
Zimmerman has mounted a write-in campaign seeking to return to his seat.
“As much as I have tried to walk away, I can’t help but feel unsettled, and have some genuine concerns,” Zimmerman wrote in a social media post.
Residents of a rural section of Waseca County also will elect a new representative to the County Board.
Brad Krause and Kevin Nelson won a primary and are vying to replace Dan Kuhns, who resigned to take a job with the county. Krause or Nelson will represent District 5, which is the center of the county, including St. Mary and Wilton townships.
In Montgomery, residents will decide whether the city should build a new fire and ambulance station and expand City Hall to include a new police station and community meeting space. City officials say the new space is needed because the existing buildings are aging and overcrowded.
The project would cost an estimated $6.75 million, which would be repaid over 40 years via a property tax increase. Neighboring communities that receive fire or ambulance protection, or both, from Montgomery would be asked to make a voluntary contribution toward the cost.
A referendum in the Blue Earth Area School District requests a property tax increase to support school operations. The levy would increase by $900 per pupil the first year, followed by inflationary increases each of the following nine years.
The additional dollars are needed to offset a budget deficit and maintain programs and class sizes, district leaders say.
Voters can go to pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to find their polling location. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters can go to myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us to preview a sample ballot.
