MANKATO — Office closings and other service adjustments continue to grow as measures are taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Dental offices closing
Dental offices have been closing after the Minnesota Board of Dentistry and Minnesota Dental Association recommended all dental offices close for two weeks.
Many are still seeing patients who need emergency dental care.
County offices still open
As of Tuesday afternoon, Blue Earth County government offices were planning to remain open.
So far the license bureau and other offices are open for business.
The Blue Earth County library is closed.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society also is closed. Research services may be accessed via website, email and phone: 507-345-5566, research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Social Security online only
All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service.
People can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online at: socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
If people cannot complete business online, call 1-800-772-1213.
Mankato city facilities
There are restrictions on visiting most city offices and buildings, including the Intergovernmental Center, civic center and law enforcement center.
Reservations at any city park shelter, facility or the campground will be canceled until further notice. Deposit refunds will be provided once the city is operating at full capacity. Park restrooms are closed.
Building permit applications, zoning permit applications and plans may be submitted electronically (flash drive or compact disc) in the Intergovernmental Center drop box. Payments may be made by phone at 311 or 507-387-8600 with a credit card (Visa, Mastercard or Discover), by check in U.S. Postal mail or using the drop box. It's important to clearly identify which project so proper payment can be applied.
Utility bills can be paid online at mankatomn.gov/payonline or by phone at 833-245-1941.
North Mankato services
The Taylor Library is closed through at least the March 27. This includes all Bookmobile operations.
Residents are encouraged to keep their checked-out items and return them when the library resumes operations.
The Community Development department will suspend inspections on existing rental licenses. These inspections will resume at a later date. Inspections for new rental licenses, strikes on existing licenses, and safety complaints will continue to be conducted.
The public engagement meeting regarding a tree buffer on Highway 14 that was scheduled for Monday is canceled.
Compeer offices closed
Compeer Financial, which serves the agriculture industry, has closed all its offices in the Midwest, including Mankato.
The closures will last at least until the end of the month.
Clients are encouraged to contact them by phone or online.
Shuttle services
Landline, which makes bus trips to and from the Mankato and MSP airports has added precautions.
"While air travel is being significantly impacted, there are still thousands of people who will need to continue to travel for urgent work or family emergencies and our goal is to continue to provide a safe and reliable option for them," the company said in a statement.
Landline has increased cleaning procedures. Every passenger is guaranteed their own row. While people are making reservations, they will only be allowed the selection of window seats. Families and those with travel companions will be able to sit together.
Travelers can change their tickets without penalty. Travelers may also request a refund for travel prior to May 1.
Land to Air shuttle service has not canceled any routes at this time and has increased cleaning protocols.
