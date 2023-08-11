Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were issued in the Mankato region late Friday afternoon, but other than some larger hail in places no significant damage or tornadoes were reported.
A Lake Washington resident reported fairly large hail fell.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s office said it had reports of quarter-sized hail but had heard of no significant damage. Le Sueur County officials said they’d received no reports of significant damage or tornado sightings.
The line of thunderstorms moved through before 6 p.m., with areas in the Twin Cities, eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin the subject of severe weather warnings.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.