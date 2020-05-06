MANKATO — Some Blue Earth County homeowners as well as business owners will be able to delay the first half payment of their property taxes until July 15 — if they don't pay their property taxes via an escrow account.
The County Board Tuesday approved the plan.
A story in Wednesday's Free Press failed to mention that some households are eligible for the tax payment delay.
Property and Environmental Resources Director Michael Stalberger said the tax abatement, without penalties, applies to any commercial or residential parcel where the owner can show they've been financially impacted by the pandemic. For those whose first-half tax bill is $50,000 or less, they only need to fill out a short form online.
For businesses with a first-half tax bill above $50,000, they will have to fill out a more detailed form showing the extent of financial impact they've suffered.
The abatement is not available to any parcel that has its property taxes escrowed, and it excludes any public utility or railroad property.
Stalberger said the county has about 31,600 properties paying taxes. Of those, about 9,300 escrow. "That means 70% of our properties might be eligible, provided they have experienced a financial impact from COVID and apply for the abatement."
He said that those who are able to pay their taxes by May 15 should. He said those funds can then be distributed to the county, schools, cities, and towns who need them to provide services to the communities.
