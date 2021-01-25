MANKATO — After the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota closes for the day, all the pieces in the museum such as toy fruit and vegetables and other props are taken to a back room where they are washed and sanitized. An identical set of materials that has already been cleaned is brought out to replace the ones used that day.
The museum has three or four sets of exhibit pieces that are rotated in and out so there are clean materials for visitors to interact with each day.
The Children’s Museum is one of the few local museums and centers that reopened its doors to the public recently after eight weeks of being closed. The latest pandemic restrictions allow museums to reopen at one-fourth of their capacity. Some local entities reopened, while others remain closed because of the novel coronavirus.
Museums and other exhibit-based organizations in the U.S. are expected to see about 72% of their 2019 visitors this year because of restrictions and demand upon reopening, according to an analysis by Colleen Dillenschneider, a think tank that provides data on visitor-serving organizations. The analysis found that many people are delaying visits until after they are vaccinated.
The Children’s Museum has been fairly busy since it reopened, even hitting capacity during the Jan. 16-17 weekend. Behind the scenes, staff members have been working hard to ensure the place is clean enough for community play during the pandemic.
Each day Museum Experience Supervisor Wyatt Miller and other staff use an electrostatic sprayer, a green gun-like tool, to spray a mist of chemical cleaner over all the exhibits and surfaces, disinfecting the areas attendees interact with at the museum. The rope-net branches and entire surface of the giant climbable tree in the museum is sprayed after each day of use.
It’s been costly to keep the museum this clean. The museum’s sewing team had to create extra interactive pieces so toys and props can be swapped out and cleaned properly.
“We know it’s important,” said Deb Johnson, vice president of operations. “We’ve always prided ourselves on keeping things clean.”
The museum has about half the staff it did before the pandemic, and these employees are working more to ensure the place is clean for visitors. Staff are putting in about 40 extra hours of cleaning a week.
“It’s been beneficial for everyone to be back here,” Johnson said.
She said parents are really happy the museum has reopened because kids need an outlet, and the museum is a place they can socialize and get their energy out.
Other museums
The Blue Earth County Historical Society also reopened its buildings to the public and is operating with an appointment-based model.
Attendees must make an appointment before visiting the museum, gift shop or research center. This is to ensure the center does not go over capacity and is a tool to help with contact tracing.
Danelle Erickson, museum operations manager, said that while people must make an appointment, people can generally visit at the time they want. She said visits are down because some are still hunkering down at home.
While museum buildings were closed under the state’s pandemic restrictions, the county history center expanded its online resources. They offer virtual programs and share historical information about the community on social media. There is a weekly trivia event on the center’s Facebook page.
“We are trying different ways to keep sharing history,” Erickson said.
The museum’s current traveling exhibit, called “We are Water Minnesota,” is more hands-on than most exhibits so staff are wiping down surfaces and materials in between attendees.
“Not a lot has changed,” Erickson said of what in-person visits look like. Masks and social distancing are enforced but attendees can still interact with the exhibits.
The Nicollet County Historical Society staff and board decided to remain closed because of health concerns for staff and volunteers and operational costs. They have been engaging with the public online, with a revamped website, social media and activities such as virtual exhibits. The library and archives are also accessible remotely, according to Jessica Becker, the society’s director.
Each month the society hosts virtual history hangouts where staff and volunteers talk about a certain topic in the county such as the 1998 tornado that destroyed a large swath of St. Peter.
The society is also working to improve current programs while the buildings are closed to the public. Visitor turnout at the E. St. Julien Cox House has been declining during the past three years and a committee is seeking public feedback on programming and communication, according to a survey on the society’s Facebook page.
The Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College is open but is limited based on the university’s pandemic guidelines. The museum is only open to students and employees during this time. Visitors from outside campus have to be invited to visit the university.
It’s been difficult for the museum not being open to the general public; visitation is down by more than 75 percent compared to before the pandemic.
“We have two Arthur Bowen Davies exhibits,” said Donald Myers, museum director. “They are beautiful works, and it is so maddening that people can’t come see them.”
Myers and other staff have been working to put some of the museum’s material online so the public can still experience it.
“We are dedicated to being open and accessible to the public,” Myers said.
