MANKATO — Some Mankato streets are scheduled for sealcoating beginning Thursday.
Sealcoating pavement helps extend street life by protecting streets from environmental effects of water and the sun. Street sweeping is done about 24 hours after sealcoating.
The city suggests avoiding towing by not parking on these streets until no parking signs are removed. No parking signs will be placed in the affected area the day prior to sealcoating.
To see a map of the streets to be sealcoated, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ykvv6hhz.
