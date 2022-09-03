Southern Minnesotans may be noticing some oak tree groves showing a lack of green.
Muted shades of orange-red and brown in area landscapes indicate the effects of two years of drought; they are not a sign autumn has arrived early.
“It’s not time for the state’s fall color season, not quite yet,” said Val Cervenka, Department of Natural Resources forest health coordinator.
The change in leaf pigmentation indicates an insect taking advantage of two years of scant rainfall, she said. Stressed oaks throughout the state have been showing symptoms of infestation by the two-lined chestnut borer.
The wood-boring beetle’s larvae feed beneath the bark of oak trees. Healthy trees are usually not targeted.
“The insects and the oaks usually co-exist nicely,” Cervenka said.
Symptoms of an oak tree’s infestation often begin in mid-July and initially include dead and dying leaves at the top of the tree. Dead leaves can stay on branches for months. During the year following the attack, the top of the oak will be dead and leafless; leaves in the middle section die, become orange-brown and stay on the tree; leaves at the bottom will still be green.
If the tree has been infested for more than a year or two, it might be possible to find small D-shaped exit holes in the trunk where the adult borers have come out of the tree.
Visitors to the New Ulm area over the Labor Day weekend may notice some signs of the presence of two-lined chestnut borers on trees in Flandrau State Park.
“We’ve noticed leaves turning brown on trees here and there,” said Craig Beckman, the park’s manager.
He’s noticed some of Flandrau’s year-round residents have been benefitting from the stress the park’s oaks are experiencing. “The trees are dropping their acorns early; the deer are loving that.”
Jason Lobitz, North Mankato’s tree inspector, said he’s not noticed any browning leaves on oak stands in his city. He said North Mankato’s oaks are old trees with deep roots.
“They can withstand drought better than young trees,” Lobitz said.
Cervenka said two-lined chestnut borers are a native species that’s closely related to the emerald ash borer, an insect with origins in Asia.
A DNR website — mndnr.gov/TreeCare/Forest_Health — explains how symptoms of the fungal disease oak wilt and a two-lined chestnut borer infestation can be similar. Red oaks with oak wilt will rapidly drop most of their leaves within six to eight weeks, and leaves may be green or only partly brown when they fall. In contrast, dead leaves on trees attacked by two-lined chestnut borer will hang on to the tree and remain brown.
Preventing an attack of two-lined chestnut borer on stressed oaks is difficult. Cervenka suggests homeowners take steps to help oaks in their yards stay healthy — thus less vulnerable to harmful insect.
“Oaks should be watered at least once a week; soaker hoses are ideal for this,” she said. “Trees can be watered right up until frost.”
Cervenka advised against piling mulch up against a tree’s base. Homeowners should leave a bare, doughnut-shaped space around each tree’s trunk.
Additional soil should not be added over the roots of a stressed tree and fertilizer should be avoided at this time.
Care should be taken to avoid allowing herbicides to contact the leaves of oak trees.
Eradication of two-lined chestnut borer in woodlands is not possible. However, over time, borer populations will naturally decline.
Landowners with many affected oaks on their property may work with a forester to set up a salvage harvest during the winter before the trees degrade.
Steps may be taken after the drought subsides to protect oak groves. Competing tree species that are crowding out oaks may be thinned out.
Rural residents who opt for growing a diversity of tree species will make their woodlands more resilient to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.