Several district staff members and other citizens told Mankato School Board members they’re opposed to the district’s requirement staff either be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19.
Some speakers Monday night also were concerned about the testing practices.
Before the school year started the School Board approved a COVID-19 safety plan including a rule district staff either be vaccinated or take a test weekly.
Mankato Area Public Schools is among several districts, including St. Paul and Minneapolis, to institute such a requirement.
Tests are available at schools; the schools send completed tests to a lab and staff are privately notified of the results. Staff also can choose other options to get tested, such as with their health care provider.
Staff who have not provided proof of vaccination or testing have begun receiving letters from the district warning they could be suspended without pay. Supt. Paul Peterson said the vast majority of staff have complied with the requirements. There is no suspension date determined for those who do not.
Several of the speakers during an open forum Monday questioned the legality of the requirement.
“You should not be dictating where and when we receive our medical care,” said teacher Carma Carpenter.
“They deserve freedom to decide what goes in their bodies and what they would submit for testing,” said Martin Leenhouts, who is married to a district staff member.
Multiple other speakers questioned why all staff are not required to get tested because vaccination is not 100% effective.
“If this is really about stopping the virus, then why aren’t you calling for every single person to test,” Kirsten Wagner asked.
District Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said the state provides tests to schools and it only provides tests for staff who are not vaccinated or who are showing symptoms.
Some speakers also had concerns about the testing procedures.
Paraprofessional Anne Wilking said staff turn in tests on Tuesdays but don’t get their results until Fridays.
“You’ve already exposed everybody you were around,” she said of the multiday wait for the results.
Teacher Sarah Scott said one school sent an email to all unvaccinated staff reminding them to be tested and recipients could see who else was sent that email. She called it one of multiple examples of a “serious breach of privacy.”
“The district has broken our trust,” she said.
