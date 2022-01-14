Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of snow. High 18F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.