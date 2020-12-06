A handful of area school districts are still welcoming students through their doors while coronavirus cases surge.
Their leaders say COVID-19 is not being transmitted within their schools, and they have enough healthy staff to keep at least some of their students in their buildings at least part time.
At least for now.
“If the data showed that distance learning was significantly safer for our students, I would close our schools immediately. But the data doesn’t support that,” Maple River Supt. Dan Anderson said.
“The data actually shows that many kids’ mental health is adversely affected by distance learning, as is their academic progress. The data says that kids do better when they are in-person, interacting with teachers and staff every day.”
No school districts in the region and less than 10% statewide are continuing with full in-person learning, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
Most school districts in south-central Minnesota, including Mankato and St. Peter, have moved to full-time distance learning for all their students. Across Minnesota, over half of all districts and charter schools have gone fully remote.
Around 40% of the state’s districts are using a mixture of remote or in-person learning, according to the state data. But many of the districts listed in this category, including Waseca and New Ulm, are fully remote for kindergarten through 12th grades and have in-person opportunities only in early childhood programs.
Outside of Mankato, the other districts in Blue Earth County are among the minority that still have some K-12 classes operating in person.
In the Maple River and St. Clair districts, the youngest learners are in the classrooms full time and older students are in the building part time and there are no immediate plans to change that model.
In the Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial School District, elementary students are currently in school but likely will shift to remote learning along with their older peers on Dec. 14. The elementary school could close sooner if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in coming days or might stay open if there is a drop, Supt. Tom Farrell said.
Two districts in Waseca County and one in Faribault County also are so far resisting the closure trend. In Blue Earth Area Schools, the youngest learners are in school full time and fourth through 12th graders are on a hybrid schedule.
In the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District, elementary students are present each day and secondary students are learning remotely.
In the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva School District, elementary students are present part time and secondary students are remote.
Local decision
The state has given some guidance, but so far this school year it has left learning model decisions in the hands of local leaders.
“Working through COVID-19 for school district’s is complicated and unique,” said Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Supt. Kurt Stumpf. “Gov. Walz gave school districts local control to make decisions, and I greatly appreciate that.”
Every county in The Free Press coverage area has COVID-19 rates at least double the threshold for full distance learning recommended by the state this summer.
But that data point, developed as a guide to help schools decide how to start the school year, is now just one of many factors district leaders say they now consider.
School officials confer with local and state public health officials at least once a week to review current and projected case data for the state, the counties and the cities the district serves and within the schools themselves.
District superintendents say that reduced class sizes, masks and other precautions put in place this fall are effective. There are few or no known instances of the virus being transmitted during the school day.
“Now that we are well into the school year and do not see transmission of the virus happening at schools, we can make a much better decision with our data that considers what is actually happening in schools,” Blue Earth Area Schools Supt. Mandy Fletcher said.
The COVID-19 risk and academic progress are not the only consideration officials say they weigh before deciding to close school buildings.
“We can take into consideration a much broader picture of the health and safety of the students and staff as it pertains to the virus, but also the mental and social emotional health of our students and what is best for their academic needs,” Fletcher said.
Schools also provide meals, counseling and other services and keeping children at home is a hardship for many families, district leaders say.
“School is a safe refuge for many of our students, and when we close our buildings, we take that away,” Anderson said.
“We spend a lot of time talking about equitable education, and the simple fact is that distance learning isn’t equitable.”
Staffing shortages
The number of cases among students and especially among staff has been a deciding factor cited by many leaders of both districts that have gone remote and those that remain partially open.
“Although you see districts around us closing, this tends to be more because of staff coverage than the health risk to the students and staff,” Anderson said.
The smaller districts that remain open so far have not reached insurmountable staffing shortages.
St. Clair Public School “is very fortunate” to not have any staff out sick, Supt. Tim Collins said on Wednesday. Four students were absent because of the virus.
There were fewer than five active cases among JWP students and staff who have been in a school building last week. Around 8% of JWP’s in-person learners and educators were out on a quarantine.
In Blue Earth, two students and two staff had confirmed cases last week and less than 5% of students and 3% of staff were on quarantine.
“These are all very manageable numbers for us and are a big part of the reason why we are able to be in hybrid,” Fletcher said.
At LCWM, one staff member and three students had active cases and one staff member and 32 students were on quarantine last week.
There have been enough substitutes so far to cover elementary staff absences, Farrell said. Teachers on quarantine also sometimes will teach virtually from home with a paraprofessional supervises the students in the classroom.
Elementary priority
The youngest learners continue to have the highest priority for in-person learning for a number of reasons.
Research suggests elementary students are the least likely to contract COVID-19 and are the most likely to struggle with remote learning, district officials say.
“Most importantly, research has proven that it is critical for younger students to be in the building learning,” Fletcher said.
Learning from home also has the greatest impact on families with elementary-age learners.
“Many families do not have the flexibility to have a parent stay at home during the day,” Anderson said. “Older siblings often have the added responsibility to provide that supervision, which takes the focus away from their own school work and academic progress.”
Other families turn to child care, where they also could be exposed to the coronavirus. In LCWM, Farrell said they are preparing for around a quarter of elementary school families to request child care that districts are mandated by the state to provide for children of essential workers.
Distance possibility
Parents who are concerned by rising coronavirus cases can chose to change to full-time at-home learning.
“We respect the fact that some parents want to have their child in the 100% distance learning model and we will do everything possible to give their child or children the best education possible regardless of the learning model they are in,” Collins said.
Superintendents say they haven’t been receiving many such requests and some families who started the year at home have opted to return to school.
“For families who are worried about COVID, the choice for distance learning may be appropriate,” Anderson said. “But the overwhelming majority of parents are asking us to stay in school as long as possible.”
The superintendents warn that their schools also could be forced to move to remote learning for all students if a rise in internal COVID-19 cases and quarantines create a staffing shortage like it has in other districts.
And outbreaks among students or a spike in community cases in which the infection source cannot be traced also could cause the leaders of still-open schools to reconsider.
Anderson also worries that the governor could step in and order all schools to close.
Families can help keep their children in school a few different ways, district leaders say.
They are asked to keep children home when they might be sick or have been exposed to someone who has been sick.
“When in doubt, have them tested and keep them home,” Anderson said.
They are asked to notify their school when they have contracted or have been exposed to COVID-19 and cooperate with contact tracing.
The majority of families are doing a good job complying with these measures, superintendents say.
Parents and community members at large also can help by following the guidelines recommended by health officials aimed at curbing the coronavirus spread.
“It really comes down to wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and leading a pretty boring life over the next few weeks,” Collins said. “We all need to limit our social interaction with family and friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.