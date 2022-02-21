MANKATO — South-central Minnesota will be spared from the major winter storm that began hitting central and northern Minnesota Monday and will continue into Tuesday.
The Mankato area is in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday. About a half inch of snow was expected locally overnight Monday with another 3-5 inches forecast for Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted.
After a balmy Sunday that saw temperatures in the 40s, below-freezing temps returned Monday and will drop to about 5-below zero Tuesday night.
While the Mankato region isn’t expected to see massive amounts of snow, winds will be 20-30 mph Tuesday, creating blowing snow conditions, NWS said.
Snow during the morning is expected to transition to snow showers during the afternoon in Mankato. The high will be just 13 degrees.
Monday’s storm moved into to the north half of the state with ferocity, with a 12 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall before the front leaves, according to MPR.
Areas around Brainerd and Duluth already had 4-6 inches of snow by noon Monday with more expected. Driving conditions deteriorated quickly in the north half of the state.
That storm largely spared the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.
The second storm front moving in Tuesday will cover most all of the state.
The Twin Cities can expect about 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday with some additional light accumulation Tuesday night.
The cold will continue its grip throughout the week, with highs in Mankato barely getting out of the single digits.
The outlook for Saturday improves with temperatures of about 30, but the highs return to just the teens Sunday and next Monday.
