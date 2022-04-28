MANKATO — A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after telling deputies he'd stabbed his father during an altercation at a Southbend Township residence.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife at 208 Eleanor St. While on the phone with the 911 caller, the dispatcher could hear an apparent struggle, a press release from the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived at the residence, Travis Ryan Earle met them outside and acknowledged he had stabbed his father during the altercation.
Deputies found Steven Lynn Earle, 59, inside the residence and critically injured.
Steven Earle was transported to a local hospital, the press release said.
Travis Earle remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on related charges, including first-degree assault.
