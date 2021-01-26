LE CENTER — A rural Le Center man told investigators he repeatedly stabbed his father before he set their residence on fire, charges say.
Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and arson Tuesday morning in Le Sueur County District Court.
Wills-Traxler confessed to stabbing his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, during an argument Sunday morning, the charging document says.
Wills-Traxler reportedly told an investigator he was scared of his father so he got a knife. When his father hit him in the shoulder, Wills-Traxler said he responded by stabbing him “a bunch of different times.”
Wills-Traxler then reportedly said he washed the blood off his hands, gathered some of his belongings, started a fire by placing pillows on the stove burners and left.
He was located in his car later Sunday morning after stopping a snowplow driver and snowmobile riders and telling him he had killed his father, the charges say.
Bruce Traxler's body was found after the fire was extinguished. A medical examiner ruled he died from blood loss due to multiple stab wounds.
This story will be updated.
