LE CENTER — The man suspected of murdering his father Sunday in rural Le Center was not charged Monday and investigators have released few new details.
A body believed to be Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, was found after a fire at his residence that was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
His son Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 25, of Le Center, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Wills-Traxler is expected to be charged Tuesday and will make his first court appearance Tuesday, Chief Deputy Nick Greenig said.
Bruce Traxler resided at 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane, adjacent to Traxler's Hunting Preserve. Property records show that his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Kathy Traxler, who own the pheasant hunting preserve and restaurant, live next door.
An active investigation is ongoing, Greenig said Monday afternoon. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
