MANKATO — The 2020 Songs on the Lawn concert series has again been rescheduled after originally being postponed from June to July. The free downtown concert series is now slated for August.
Organizers are considering an alternate event, perhaps coordinated with the annual Alive After Five concert series.
Greater Mankato Growth first announced in April a postponement of its 17th annual summer event, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
For updates, go to: greatermankato.com/songs.
