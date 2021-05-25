MANKATO — Local music is back on in a big way in the Mankato area.
Songs on the Lawn, the nearly annual weekly music series in June, will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays from June 3-24 on the Grand Lawn outside the Intergovernmental Center at Civic Center Plaza.
"It's one of those staple events that we have in our community," said Liz Sharp, director of business events and sales for Greater Mankato Growth, which organizes Songs on the Lawn each year.
This is Songs on the Lawn's 18th year and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Organizers delayed, then ultimately canceled the 2020 Songs on the Lawn events.
This year starts with the Jeremy Poland Band on June 3, followed by Mark Joseph & The American Soul on June 10, Irie Minds on June 17, and Chemistry Set on June 14.
Lunchtime vendors also are back this year, with Dino’s Gourmet Pizzeria, Olive’s, Pub 500, The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen, Tavern on the Avenue, and Wooden Spoon signed up to serve visitors.
Sharp said Greater Mankato Growth also plans to restart the Alive After 5 downtown concert series in August. The series is also on the Grand Lawn at the plaza in the late afternoon-early evening hours.
The two Mankato concert series, combined with the return of North Mankato's Music in the Park series, means residents and visitors have their choice of outdoor live music venues during the week.
"We just want them to come down and enjoy the music, take in the arts and enjoy the summer," Sharp said.
The events are free and open to the public.
