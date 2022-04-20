MANKATO — The city of Mankato’s popular Songs on the Lawn program returns this summer with five musical artists set to perform Thursdays in June.
Songs on the Lawn takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Civic Center Plaza.
The music lineup is:
• June 2: Space Hug (indie pop rock)
• June 9: Holly Rocka Rollaz (rockabilly/early American)
• June 16: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League (up-tempo/swing jazz)
• June 23: City Mouse (Americana)
• June 30: Stacy K (folk rock)
In addition to music, food vendors will be on site, including Dino’s, Tav on the Ave, Flask, Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen, Pub 500, The Loose Moose, Olive’s, Frozen Yogurt Creations and Wooden Spoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.